All VW Dealerships Are Now 4S And 3S Centres

All Volkswagen dealerships in Malaysia are now 4S and 3S centres - which means that almost all of them are able to carry out most maintenance work.

As part of Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia's (VPCM) continued drive to enhance the ownership experience for its customers in Malaysia, they have announced that all of its authorised dealerships in the country are now either 4S or 3S centres.

There are currently 17 Volkswagen dealerships and one service partner strategically located in key regions across the country, to provide customers with sales and aftersales services.

14 of these dealerships are 4S centres (sales, service, spare parts, and body and paint services), whereas three are 3S centres (sales, service, and spare parts), and one is a 2S centre (service and spare parts). All dealer groups are equipped with the expertise and facilities to handle body and paint services.

According to VPCM, Volkswagen Malaysia has achieved an average 4.93/ 5 star for its sales experience on Car.Advisor, whilst aftersales services received 4.76/ 5 star – these annual results are as of April 2022.

Erik Winter, Managing Director of VPCM, believes that a smooth and memorable ownership experience is important, “Customer service makes all the difference because it elevates the ownership experience. Now with a strong network of 3S and 4S centres, we are providing convenience for Volkswagen owners from around the country. We are also practising transparency with our customer satisfaction because ratings and reviews are available on the Car.Advisor website, and this pushes us and our dealer partners to continue improving our offerings too.”

Car.Advisor is an independent third-party platform that manages customer satisfaction for the Volkswagen brand. Ratings and reviews for each dealership are transparently shown on the website and accessible by the public.