VW has enhanced the Tiguan Allspace family: Introduces IQ.DRIVE with AEB, Adaptive Cruise Control and more, starting from RM166k

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has introduced updated IQ.DRIVE features to the Tiguan Allspace SUV family.

The enhanced Tiguan family now incorporates various new IQ.DRIVE features, including Front Assist(warning and AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control, Side Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Assist.

These additions ensure a more comfortable and safer driving experience for all. Furthermore, wireless charging has become a standard feature across all variants, consisting of the R-Line 4MOTION, Elegance, and Life.

Inside the Tiguan family, the interior boasts impressive connectivity features such as a Digital Cockpit and a 9.2" Discover Pro infotainment system with wireless App-Connect, providing seamless smartphone integration.

Standard features in the Tiguan family also comprise a 3-zone 'Air Care Climatronic' air-conditioning system, electric tailgate, multi-view rear-view camera, USB-C interface with charging sockets, wireless app-connect (Apple CarPlay, Android Auto), and voice control.

All three variants are available in five eye-catching exterior colours, namely Platinum Grey, Pyrite Silver, Oryx White, Atlantic Blue, and Deep Black. These models offer a range of features that prioritize the safety and entertainment of the entire family.

The Tiguan Allspace R-Line, the flagship of the lineup, is a dynamic SUV that commands attention with its aggressive stance and 19" Sebring alloy wheels. It offers the highest power and torque in its class, thanks to its 2.0TSI turbocharged engine generating an impressive 220PS of power and 350NM of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission. The flagship model is also equipped with an exclusive Harman Kardon 480W digital sound system, delivering exceptional acoustics through its 10 high-performance speakers.

On the other hand, the Tiguan Allspace Elegance and Life variants are powered by a 1.4TSI turbocharged engine, delivering a power output of 150PS and torque of 250NM, paired with a 6-speed DSG transmission. These combinations offer a pleasurable driving experience while ensuring efficient fuel consumption of approximately 7.7L/100km.

All three variants will now be offered with the Volkswagen Assurance Package (VAP), which includes an additional 3-year extended unlimited mileage warranty and 3 years of maintenance. The value of VAP ranges from RM8,000 to RM10,000, depending on the selected model.

Customers who do not opt for the assurance package will receive a standard 2-year unlimited mileage warranty and 5 years of roadside maintenance.

The recommended retail price (RRP) of the new Tiguan Allspace family, excluding VAP, ranges from RM165,990 to RM245,990.