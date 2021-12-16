The Time Is NOW To Gift Yourself That Brand New Volkswagen!

Christmas is coming, the New Year is beckoning. It doesn't matter if you've been naughty or nice, because Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) wants to treat you to some very irresistible deals!

Whether you’re in the market for a new sedan or SUV, VPCM is offering you additional savings this year-end on top of savings from SST exemption. So really, what are you waiting for?

The best part of it all is that there is no waiting time for any Volkswagen model because there are available stocks at all dealerships.

Before we share with you the savings, let’s go into the key highlights for the models under Volkswagen Malaysia’s current line-up.

Now almost everyone who’s reviewed or test-driven the flagship fastback from Volkswagen will point out how much of a complete package the new Arteon R-Line 4MOTION is when compared against its fellow German competitors.

From its svelte profile to its dynamic drive, it truly is power and beauty packed into a D-segment sedan and is equally composed whether you’re cruising on the highway or travelling within the city.

If you’ve been eyeing the new Arteon R-Line 4MOTION, there is now an RM2,000 savings.

Fans of the world's best-selling mid-size sedan, the Passat, can look forward to savings of up to RM9,000 and one-year free petrol for the Passat Elegance.

A sophisticated choice, it is benchmarked within its class with refined, elegant lines and functionalities. Safety is also at the core with various features such as Side Assist with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Monitoring System, among others, to keep you safe on the road.

The sportier big brother of the Passat Elegance, the Passat R-Line is made to impress with its athletic built. It is decked in R-Line interior and exterior trims to enhance its overall appearance.

And that’s even before we mention the DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control) and 15 driving mode selections. You can personalise up to 15 driving style preferences.

Currently, the Passat R-Line comes with additional savings of RM9,000 on top of one year of free petrol.

All space + All adventure = Tiguan Allspace

The Tiguan Allspace is an extended wheelbase version of the Tiguan, meaning you get to take more people, or more equipment along for your next adventure!

With the second and third row of seats folded down, you have a massive 1,775 litres of boot space - when was the last time you needed more?

The 1.4 TSI turbocharged engine in the Tiguan Allspace Highline is coupled to a 6-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG) and provides an economical fuel consumption reading of approximately 7.3l/100km.

Book a Tiguan Allspace Highline today, and enjoy RM7,500 savings just in time for your next road trip.

The Tiguan Allspace R-Line turns up the SUV game a notch or two with its sporty appearance and powerful performance.

Under the hood of this space giant is a 2.0TSI turbocharged engine that is mated to a 7-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG) to produce an impressive 220 PS and 350 Nm of torque. This bestows the Tiguan Allspace R-Line with the highest performance in its segment. Best of all, it is fitted with 4MOTION, Volkswagen’s all-wheel-drive system that improves the vehicle’s traction, acceleration, grip and off-road abilities.

If you’re keen on the Tiguan Allspace R-Line, you’ll get to enjoy savings of RM5,500

So go on, contact your preferred Volkswagen dealership or find out more information here.





