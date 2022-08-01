Volkswagen Debuts The Entry Level Tiguan Allspace Life - Yours For RM173k

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has completed the Tiguan Allspace lineup by introducing the entry-level Tiguan Allspace Life.

Price - 2022 Tiguan Allspace Life

Retailing at RM172,990, the Life is packed with all the essential features you'll ever need in a family SUV, including a spacious interior, 1,775 litres of class-leading boot space as well as seven-seats.

Exterior of the 2022 Tiguan Life

Despite being an entry-level model, the Life still carries the usual stylish Tiguan Allspace exterior look, headlined by the signature Volkswagen illuminated light strip between the headlamps.

Speaking of exterior lights, both headlamps and taillights are fully equipped with LEDs. For added safety, the headlamps include an all-weather light system and dynamic cornering light for improved visibility. The taillight cluster also has the distinctive Tiguan lighting signature that puts on a dazzling show (Click-clack effect) when brakes are applied.

Other exterior elements of the Life include the ‘Allspace’ trims, silver-painted side mirrors, ‘Tiguan’ lettering on the rear, and 18-inch Frankfurt alloy wheels.

Interior Tiguan Allspace Life

On the inside, Volkswagen has not skimped on its standard equipment, which is why there is the 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system with wireless app connect, navigation system, and voice-control; 3-zone Climatronic air-con; and a leather multifunction sports steering wheel.

Powertrain 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Life

Just like its 1.4TSI Elegance sibling, the Life features a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine and a 6-speed DSG gearbox, which produces 150PS and 250Nm of torque. As usual, this combination ensures a balance of a great driving experience whilst providing an efficient fuel consumption of approximately 7.7l/100km.

Safety features Tiguan Allspace Life

As far as safety goes, the Tiguan Allspace Life is equipped with:

Six airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Brake Assist (BA)

Multi-collision brakes

Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS), and Electronic Parking Brake (EPB)

Lane Assist and Driver Alert systems

Colour options:

The VW SUV is available in five colours and two finishes, including:

Metallic

Atlantic Blue

Platinum Grey

Pyrite Silver

Pearl-effect

Deep Black

Oryx White

Pearl-effect colours are available without any additional surcharge.

Warranty Tiguan Allspace Life

The Tiguan Allspace Life comes with three years free maintenance, five years unlimited mileage warranty, and five years roadside assistance.