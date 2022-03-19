Volkswagen Malaysia Launches 2022 Tiguan Allspace - Elegance, R-Line 4Motion - From RM175k

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VCPM) has launched their newest 2022 Tiguan Allspace in both entry-level Elegance and sportier R-Line 4Motion varieties. Both variants will be locally assembled in Pekan, Pahang.

The pair are the newest revisions Tiguan Allspace that was introduced into the Malaysian market in latter-2020, itself a long-wheelbase 7-seater permutation of the popular second-generation Volkswagen SUV.

Armed with sharper looks and slightly shuffled variant breakdown, the 2022 Tiguan Allspace range kicks off with the Elegance at RM175,346 and moves up to RM220,527 for the R-Line 4Motion, which represents a price bump of around RM10,000 compared to the outgoing versions.

Of course, as with every other car sold here, these prices are due for a further increase once the SST exemption/discount period expires (or is expected to end) on June 30th, 2022. Both the 2022 Tiguan Allspace Elegance and R-Line 4Motion include Volkswagen’s 5-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

Cosmetically there are some obvious changes that bring it more in line with the newest of Volkswagen’s corporate visual identity, and these alterations are mostly concentrated at the front with slimmer headlights and daytime running light flourishes that run the full-width across a new, larger front grille.

The wheels on both variants of the 2022 Tiguan Allspace are new as well with the Elegance getting a set of 18-inch ‘Frankfurt’ alloys in silver while the R-Line 4Motion receives appropriately sportier looking 19-inch ‘Valencia’ numbers finished a gunmetal grey.

The equipment has also increased across the range with keyless entry, and a reversing camera, VW’s AirCare cabin purification system, hands-free powered tailgate, and push-start are now standard.

Both variants of the 2022 Tiguan Allspace also receive rather similarly appointed interiors with black Vienna leather upholstery, 12-way power-adjustable front seats that are both heated and ventilated, tri-zone climate control, and a 9.2-inch Discover Pro touch infotainment unit that’s teamed with an 11.7-inch digital instrument cluster.

There are upgrades given to the R-Line, of course, but the pair are more similar than they are alike. This high-spec variant receives the usual raft of R-Line logos, metallic pedal finishers, and a 480-watt Harman Kardon sound system.

Disappointingly, Volkswagen has not fitted either 2022 Tiguan Allspace variants with Autonomous Emergency Braking, though they both come with other active safety features such as Lane Keep Assist. Given the larger size of these vehicles, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and a 360-camera system would have been hugely appreciated.

On the mechanical side of things, things remain unchanged with VW opting to leave well enough alone. The Elegance, like the previous Highline, is powered by a 1.4-litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder outputting 150PS and 250Nm that’s sent to the front wheels via a wet-type 6-speed dual-clutch transmission (DSG).

The R-Line 4Motion, like its name denotes, comes with Volkswagen’s all-wheel drive system for greater all-weather traction and performance, deriving power from the accomplished EA888 2.0-litre turbo-four petrol that delivers 220PS and 350Nm through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Is the 2022 Tiguan Allspace a 7-seater a serious contender in the SUV market in Malaysia? What do you think?