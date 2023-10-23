Weekly automotive roundup: Key events in Malaysia's auto industry

Last week witnessed a number of interesting activities in Malaysia's automotive sector, with developments ranging from vehicle sightings to vehicle fires and plenty more. Here's a recap of the noteworthy events:

New sedan from Proton spotted ahead of launch - revealing the S70 badge

Let's start with some good news. The new sedan from Proton was seen on the road without cover for the first time revealing the S70 badge, effectively putting to bed all the speculations regarding the model name which was previously thought to be Proton S50.

Offering an undisguised view, the upcoming sedan from Proton showcased its similarities with the Geely Emgrand. While limited information is gleaned from the viral photo, expect more updates as the launch draws closer. The sedan, set to be unveiled this quarter, remains shrouded in some mystery, with specifics on powertrain and features yet to be confirmed.

Proton Persona dethroned by Toyota Vios from B-segment Sedan sales throne with Honda City not far behind

Keeping with Proton but with a not-so-good-news, the Proton Persona, long hailed for its affordability, has been surpassed by the Toyota Vios - despite the latter's higher starting price of RM 89,600, in the last two months.

Persona faces formidable competitions from the much pricier Toyota Vios and Honda City in Malaysia's B-Sedan segment. While the Persona's budget-friendly pricing was a winning strategy, recent trends reveal a shift in consumer preference towards the Vios and City. Despite the Persona's enduring popularity, the impending launch of Proton's latest sedan, potentially named the S70, could reshape the market.

Set to rival the Vios and City, the new model aims to combine C-segment size and refinement with B-segment affordability, promising an exciting shake-up in the segment when it finally makes its highly anticipated debut slated to be by year-end.

Tesla Model Y caught fire in Puchong: Cause yet to be determined as investigation continues

Moving on to the world of EV. An unfortunate incident occurred where a Tesla Model Y parked on Jalan Puchong Jaya ignited in flames on the night of October 16, as confirmed by the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department. Prompted by an emergency call, seven personnel from the Puchong station swiftly responded.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, though the vehicle suffered significant damage. The owner had briefly left the car to get food. While the blaze was successfully extinguished, the root cause remains elusive. The case is still under investigation. More updates to come in the following days.

On that fiery note, we would like to remind you that:

Tesla launched Model 3 Highland in Malaysia, starting at RM 189,000

The Tesla Model 3 Highland has arrived in Malaysia, a month after its global introduction. The lineup starts at RM 189,000 for the Standard Range version, while the Long Range model is priced at RM 218,000.

Additional options, like special colors and full self-driving capability, can incur extra costs ranging from RM 5,000 to RM 32,000. The Standard Range boasts a rear-wheel-drive configuration with a range of 513 km, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Long Range, equipped with dual-motor all-wheel-drive, extends the range to 629 km, accomplishing 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. Charging capacities range up to 11 kW for AC, with DC charging capabilities of 170 kW for the RWD variant and 250 kW for the AWD Long Range.

Delivery to customers is anticipated by the year's end, with dedicated service centers in Cyberjaya.

PLUS and Gentari unveil modular EV charger with battery storage at Behrang Lay-by

Still with EV news, Plus Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) and Gentari Sdn Bhd have collaborated to introduce an electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging station at the northbound Behrang lay-by, incorporating a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The project, inaugurated by Malaysia's Minister of Works, YB Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, signifies a major stride toward eco-friendly transportation solutions. This charger, the first of its kind in Malaysia, combines solar panels and BESS, offering DC charging power up to 200 kW across four charging points per location.

This aligns with plans to establish 100 DCFC EV charging stations across PLUS highways by 2025. This includes upgrading existing AC charging points at Petronas petrol stations to high-speed DC points, aiming to enhance range confidence for EV users traveling long distances.

Gentari has already installed over 180 charging points in Malaysia and is set to expand its presence across key markets in the region.

GWM working on local assembly vision with MoU with EPMB - CKD Haval & Cannon in Malaysia soon?

Great Wall Motor Sales Malaysia (GWM Malaysia) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EP Manufacturing Berhad's subsidiary, PEPS-JV Melaka, to initiate local assembly (CKD) and manufacturing of Haval models in Malaysia.

Pending a definitive agreement in the next three months, EPMB will oversee CKD operations for selected GWM models, including SUVs, pick-up trucks, and electric vehicles. EPMB anticipates the collaboration to commence in 2024, with expected production ramping up to 20,000 units annually by 2028 at its Malacca plant.

EPMB, a Tier-1 automotive supplier, has a long-standing presence in the industry, providing modular assemblies and components to major automakers. This collaboration is poised to fortify GWM's market position in the Asean region, enhancing its sales, after-sales, and service network.

2023 Honda Civic Type R (FL5) in high demand: Over 200 orders, but only 19 units allocated for this year

Honda Malaysia is facing unprecedented demand for the limited 19-unit allocation of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R (FL5). Priced at RM 399,900, over 200 orders have been received in just one month, creating an overbooking situation - 10 times the available units.

Due to supply chain challenges, the allocation for 2024 has not yet been confirmed. The FL5 model is expected to be the final iteration of the iconic Civic Type R before transitioning to a hybrid version in subsequent generations. Despite the RM 400k price tag, enthusiasts value the FL5 for its unique status as the last pure combustion engine Type R. Hence, the high demand.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV: Luxury electric innovation arrives in Malaysia

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia introduces the groundbreaking EQS 580 4Matic SUV, a pinnacle of electric engineering, priced at RM 699,888. This fully imported SUV, built on the EVA2 platform, showcases a seamless "Black Panel" front design integrating headlights and grille.

It features Digital Light headlamps, AMG Line exterior, and 22-inch AMG multi-spoke wheels. The SUV boasts exceptional aerodynamic performance with a Cd value of 0.26. Its advanced chassis includes rear-axle steering and Airmatic suspension. The dual-motor system delivers 544 PS and 858 Nm, propelling the SUV from 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. With a 108.4 kWh battery, it achieves an impressive WLTP-rated range of up to 615 km.

The interior is adorned with the MBUX Hyperscreen, MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment Plus, and a 15-speaker Burmester 3D Surround Sound System. The EQS SUV offers advanced safety features, including the Driving Assistance Package Plus. It comes with a 4-year warranty and a 10-year/250,000 km warranty for the high-voltage battery.

First glimpse of the 2025 Toyota Camry?

Toyota USA teased an intriguing image with the caption "Can you guess what’s on the horizon?" Speculation suggests this might be the early preview of the 2025 Toyota Camry. The image shows a sedan with a wide stance, four seats, and headlights extending to the sides, strongly hinting at the next Camry model.

While it's expected to be a new generation, there are reports of a Major Minor Change (MMC) with aesthetic and performance updates. The new Camry could possibly also feature a turbocharged engine. Electrified powertrains and enhanced safety features are also anticipated.