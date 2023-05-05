You can now renew your Malaysian driving licence for up to 10 years

Malaysian Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, has announced that the Malaysian driving licence (MLM) can now be renewed for up to 10 years.

The 10-year driving licence renewal is just one of many initiatives that will be rolled out by the Ministry of Transport to improve its public service delivery as well as offer more convenience for fellow Malaysians who feel that the current five-year maximum licence renewal is too short.

There is, however, a time period that this service is going to be available. Starting next week (8 May 2023), the 10-year MLM renewal campaign period will end at the end of this year (31 December 2023). There are also other criteria that are required to be eligible for this decade-long licence renewal.

The first thing is that the remaining licence validity should be less than a year from the date of renewal. If this criterion is met, then the MLM can be renewed for 10 years at all Road Transport Department (JPJ) offices and counters across Malaysia.

Those who are eligible can also enjoy the benefit of paying for only nine years instead of 10. Instead of paying RM300 (RM30 per year), the 10-year licence renewal will only cost RM270. Sounds like a good deal if you don't have to worry about renewing your driving licence for the next decade, eh?