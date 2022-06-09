2022 All-New Honda HR-V Open For Booking - Hybrid and Petrol Variants On Offer

Honda Malaysia has officially announced that the all-new 2022 Honda HR-V is now open for booking at all Honda dealerships in Malaysia.

Developed under the concept of 'AMP UP YOUR LIFE' the 2022 HR-V is said to offer customers exceptional styling and premium feel yet maintaining the practicality approach of HR-V as an everyday companion.

2022 Honda HR-V launching in Malaysia

It is slated for an 'official' launch in Q3 2022 in Malaysia and will be available in both hybrid and petrol variants but firstly what's it's like to drive? Click here to find out.

Honda Malaysia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura said, “The HR-V was first introduced to the Malaysian market in 2015, and it became a best-selling as well as a sensational model. Its unique, unmatched practicality and advanced features made it a game-changer ahead of its competitors. Having sold more than 111,000 units to date, the HR-V has been the forerunner in the Non-National Compact SUV segment from 2015 to 2021. The facelifted HR-V which was launched in 2019 has sold close to 39,000 units. With its proven track record, the HR-V is truly the compact SUV that is loved by many Malaysians. Therefore, we are excited to be introducing the All-New HR-V in Malaysia, which is now officially open for bookings.”

2022 Honda HR-V dimensions

The 2022 HR-V is both 39mm and 15mm shorter than its outgoing precedessor giving it dimensions of 4,385mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,590mm in height.

The standout feature as my colleague Adam pointed out in the video below has to be its new front grille design and fastback silhouette.

Honda HR-V e:HEV

For the first time the Honda HR-V will come with Honda's e:HEV technology powered by the intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system delivering 131PS and 253Nm of torque with 3 drive modes available - ECON, Normal and Sport.

2022 Honda HR-V Honda Sensing

The all-new HR-V RS comes with Honda SENSING, the most complete package, the suite of advanced driver assistance safety systems including:

Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Low Speed Follow (LSF) Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Auto High Beam (AHB)

Booking the 2022 Honda HR-V

You can log on to prebook.honda.com.my or download the HondaTouch application on your smartphone.

For more information, visit any Honda authorised dealerships nationwide or call Honda’s Toll-Free number at 1-800-88-2020 or log on to www.honda.com.my.

*All images were taken during a recent media trip to Thailand to test drive the all-new Honda HR-V.