Brace Yourselves, The 2022 Honda HR-V Is Coming This 14 July

Spyshots of the new 2022 Honda HR-V have been popping up a lot as of late, which is to be expected as we're ramping up to its 14 July launch.

These spy shots are likely an indication that some lucky folks might be getting their cars a bit earlier most likely due to their choice of colours and variants.

The ones you see in these photos are finished in the Ignite Red Metallic exterior colour option, and there's also a particular photo showing the HR-V's hybrid model, the RS e:HEV.

Four different HR-V variants

There are four different variants that are going to be offered for the upcoming 2022 Honda HR-V starting with the 1.5S (non-turbo), and two turbocharged models (1.5 Turbo E & 1.5 Turbo V), plus the range-topping RS e:HEV.

Estimated figures are between RM120,000 to RM140,000 for the third-gen HR-V here in Malaysia, but we'll just have to wait for confirmation during its official launch on July 14, 2022.

Waiting period over 12 months?

But, be prepared for a slightly longer waiting period time than usual, ladies and gents. Deliveries for the all-new Honda HR-V might take over 12 months at this stage depending on variant and colour.

That, however, is subject to change because we know for a fact that Honda Malaysia will be trying their level best to manufacture and deliver every single booking as fast as possible.