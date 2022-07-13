2022 Honda HR-V Launched In Malaysia - From RM114,800

Honda Malaysia has officially launched the new 2022 Honda HR-V here in Malaysia, in four variants, starting from RM114,800.

As anticipated before (and confirmed now), the latest-generation 2022 Honda HR-V will be offered in four different variants - 1.5S (non-turbo), 1.5 Turbo E, 1.5 Turbo V, and the range-topping hybrid model, the RS e:HEV.

Four Variants, Three Engines - Honda HR-V

All variants for the 2022 Honda HR-V are front-wheel-drive, but there are three different powertrains depending on the model of your choice. The S comes with the 1.5 i-VTEC non-turbo engine that produces 121PS and 145Nm of torque.

Both the E and V are fitted with the same 1.5 VTEC turbo engine that churns out 177PS and 240Nm of torque. As for the only hybrid HR-V model, the RS e:HEV gets the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle petrol engine + electric motor that produces 131PS and 253Nm of torque in total.

As for fuel efficiency, the RS gets the best mileage at 4.1L/100km, followed by the base S at 5.9L/100km, while the two turbo models (E and V) are rated at 6.5L/100km.

Exterior of 2022 Honda HR-V

As mentioned before, all variants for the new 2022 Honda HR-V are fitted with the LED auto headlight setup + LED daytime running lights. If you opt for the 1.5 Turbo V or RS e:HEV, those come with sequential indicators upfront.

The 1.5S variant is the only one fitted with the gloss black bar grille, whereas the rest come prepared with the gloss black 'chequered flag' grille, front spoiler with that silver 'heartbeat' graphic, and a sporty rear bumper. The two turbo models get a set of twin tailpipes to complement that rear end.

To differentiate itself from the rest of the pack, the HRV RS e:HEV is dressed with chrome pins on the grille with the RS emblem, a red 'heartbeat' graphic, smoked LED taillight strip, as well as chrome garnishes on the lower portion of its body. No black roof, unfortunately.

Wheels - 17-inch or 18-inch?

Wheel offerings are separated into two groups. The first one consists of the 1.5S and 1.5E that carry the 17-inch six-spoke alloy wheels (two-tone finish for the S & grey finish for the E) wrapped with Goodyear Assurance Triplemax 2 tyres.

As for the 1.5V and RS e:HEV, those come with the same 18-inch wheels finished in grey but they are instead wrapped with the Continental UltraContact UC6 rubbers. Very decent offerings for all variants, if you ask us.

2022 Honda HR-V Interior

There's a lot to uncover here, but we'll try to simplify things as best as we can. The S and E models are dressed in fabric upholstery while the V and RS come with the black leather option (RS gets the extra red stitching).

The same goes for the steering where the bottom two get it in urethane, while the top two get it wrapped in leather (again, extra red stitching for the RS variant). All models (apart from the base S) get the paddle shifter as well as the remote engine start function.

In front of the steering lies a seven-inch TFT meter combination display for the E, V, and RS. The base S variant has a smaller 4.2-inch meter display unit.

All models also get the rear 60:40 split-folding Ultra Seats (or Multi Utility Seat as a whole), but only the driver's seat in the V and RS models get the eight-way power seat adjustability. The S and E, however, are manually-adjustable.

AC + Infotainment

AC-wise, it's all single-zone setup but if you want the dual-zone air-conditioning, your only choice is to get the RS e:HEV model. Very close to that is the eight-inch Advanced Touch Display audio system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility), which is the same unit across the board.

The only difference with the audio system is that there are four speakers in the S and E, while the V and RS double that to a total of eight. USB ports are standard with two at the front and two at the rear (except for the S, that one doesn't get rear USB ports).

Safety Specs

Standard safety features that are available across the board are the Auto Brake Hold, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Agile Handle Assist (ASA), and Honda Sensing (Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist, auto high beam, wide-angle rearview camera system, and parking sensors).

There are six airbags in total, but only four for the base S variant. The same can be said about the Sport Mode, but if you want the full safety suite, only the top two models (V and RS) are fitted with Honda Connect, Lane Watch, and Variable Gear Ratio.

The RS is also the only one with automatic wipers, but also no spare tyre (only a tyre repair kit to make way for the car's hybrid system). To make up for it, the range-topping HR-V gets a set of sport pedals as part of the RS kit.

Price

The all-new 2022 Honda HR-V is priced as below:

Honda HR-V 1.5S: RM114,800

Honda HR-V Turbo 1.5E: RM129,800

Honda HR-V Turbo 1.5V: RM134,800

Honda HR-V RS e:HEV: RM140,800

All prices are on-the-road prices excluding insurance.

These locally-assembled HR-Vs are available in five colour options - Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Ruse Black Metallic, Ignite Red Metallic, and Meteoroid Grey Metallic.