2022 Honda HR-V 1.5S vs 2021 Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8G vs 2021 Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8V

The new 2022 Honda HR-V has just been launched and many people we know are comparing it against the Toyota Corolla Cross - but how do the non-turbo variants compare?

Here we are in the middle of 2022, and car buyers who are looking to get a new SUV have a much harder choice to make thanks to all the new options in the market to date.

Honda Malaysia has unveiled its latest 2022 Honda HR-V line-up, and we want to see how the non-turbo 1.5S goes up against the likes of the Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8G and Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8V, which were launched back in March 2021. This is the battle between the non-turbos, baby!

These two models are constantly put head-to-head (and they were level on some occasions), but with the new HR-V S variant being fitted with a smaller 1.5-litre N/A engine, will the outcome carry a big difference compared to the 1.8-litre also N/A mill in the Corolla Cross?

Below is the spec sheet between the three models for your perusal before we break them down further.

MODEL 2022 HONDA HR-V 1.5S 2021 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS 1.8G 2021 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS 1.8V PRICE RM114,800 RM128,303 RM134,429 ENGINE 1.5L DOHC iVTEC 1.8L DOHC Dual VVT-i 1.8L DOHC Dual VVT-i POWER 121PS @ 6,000rpm 139PS @ 6,400rpm 139PS @ 6,400rpm TORQUE 145Nm @ 4,300rpm 172Nm @ 4,000rpm 172Nm @ 4,000rpm TRANSMISSION CVT 7-speed CVT with Sequential Shiftmatic 7-speed CVT with Sequential Shiftmatic DRIVEN WHEELS FWD FWD FWD BOOT SPACE Not specified 440L 440L INFOTAINMENT 8-inch Advanced Touch Display 9-inch Capacitive Touch Screen 9-inch Capacitive Touch Screen SPEAKERS 4 6 6 AIRBAGS 4 7 7 SAFETY Collision Mitigation Braking System Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow Road Departure Mitigation Lane Keep Assist Auto High Beam Wide-angle rearview camera system Parking sensors Auto Brake Hold Hill Descent Control (HDC) Agile Handle Assist (ASA) Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Tyre Pressure Warning System Parking Sensors Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control Hill-Start Assist Control Emergency Brake Signal ABS, EBD, BA Pre-Collision System Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Lane Tracing Assist Automatic High Beam Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Tyre Pressure Warning System Parking Sensors Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control Hill-Start Assist Control Emergency Brake Signal ABS, EBD, BA

Safety Specs - Honda Sensing or Toyota Safety Sense?

Safety-wise, the 2022 Honda HR-V 1.5S is on par with the Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8V due to the complete offerings in terms of the Honda Sensing and Toyota Safety Sense.

The Corolla Cross 1.8G is left slightly behind due to the missing Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Automatic High Beam, which are readily available in the 1.8V.

The downside of the HR-V is that the base model only has four airbags (compared to six in the other three due to missing curtains). That's quite a difference when you notice the Corolla's seven airbag setup (with curtains & driver's knee) for both the G and V variants.

1.5L vs 1.8L

As for the powertrain, it's true that you'll be paying less for road tax in the Honda HR-V and its 1.5-litre engine, and it's only 18PS down compared to the Toyota Corolla Cross non-hybrid duo (although torque is considerably lower by 27Nm, which can be noticeable depending on occupancy and cargo).

With that being said the Corolla Cross outputs its maximum power at 6,400rpm compared to the HR-V at 6,000rpm, its higher torque production is a clear winner for the Toyota with more torque getting laid down at a lower rpm range. 172Nm @ 4,000rpm from the Corolla Cross simply stomps the HR-V's 145Nm @ 4,300rpm.

Price

There's a reason why there are so many Toyota Corolla Cross models on the Malaysian roads today - competitive pricing. From RM128K-RM134K, it's honestly a good price for an SUV of this size, power, and calibre.

The 2022 Honda HR-V might bring the heat when it comes to design and overall offerings, particularly the 1.5 S which has a slight advantage thanks to its slightly lower pricing (RM114,800) . It's still a good offering, though, probably has a slight advantage against the Corolla Cross 1.8G when looking at the overall specs, but it's neck and neck with the 1.8V in our eyes.