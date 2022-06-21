2022 Honda HR-V Official Specs & Variants For Malaysia Revealed?

Some of you may have visited a Honda showroom last weekend to check out the soon-to-be-launched 2022 Honda HR-V. Having gathered all the necessary info, we can confirm that Honda Malaysia will be bringing in four different variants for the latest-gen 2022 HR-V.

The four variants are the base 1.5S (non-turbo), two different turbocharged models (1.5 Turbo E & 1.5 Turbo V), and the range-topping hybrid model, the RS e:HEV. There's no indicator on the pricing plans just yet, but our estimated figures stand between RM120,000-RM140,000.

This is quite an interesting finding and if it is indeed true, Malaysia will be the only market globally that offers all three engine configurations (NA, turbo, and hybrid). Let's dive into more details regarding the upcoming 2022 Honda HR-V, shall we?

Power & Torque Outputs - 2022 Honda HR-V

From what we understand, the base HR-V model is fitted with the same L15ZE DOHC i-VTEC unit found in the Honda City model that produces 121PS and 145Nm of torque (21PS and 27Nm less than the outgoing 1.8-litre HR-V base model).

The two turbocharged models (E and V) step things up with their L15C3 VTEC Turbo units that produce 177PS and 240Nm (some folks have suggested that it's 181PS, but we'll see during the official launch). If it's 177PS that we're looking at, then that's only 5PS less than the Honda Civic.

As for the HR-V RS e:HEV, its hybrid powertrain is said to produce 131PS and 253Nm of torque. Compared to Honda's other hybrid models offered in the new City and City Hatchback, the HR-V RS e:HEV has around 22PS more.

VARIANTS 1.5 S (NA) 1.5 TURBO (E) 1.5 TURBO (V) 1.5 RS I-MMD (E:HEV) ENGINE 1.5 i-VTEC 1.5 VTEC Turbo 1.5 VTEC Turbo Hybrid POWER 121PS 177PS 177PS 131PS TORQUE 145Nm 240Nm 240Nm 253Nm FUEL 5.9L/100km 6.5L/100km 6.5L/100km 4.1L/100km

2022 Honda HR-V Tyre Specs

The bottom two variants get a set of 17-inch six-spoke rollers wrapped with Goodyear Assurance Triplemax 2 tyres, while the top two are fitted with a set of 18-inch rims with Continental UltraContact UC6 rubbers.

All models come with an original-sized spare wheel, apart from the RS e:HEV which gets a temporary repair kit due to the hybrid's battery placement.

Exterior of 2022 HR-V

All new HR-V variants get the same LED auto headlight setup with LED daytime running lights, but the rest depends on which model you're interested in.

The 1.5 Turbo E and V variants get front fog lights and tailpipe finisher (compared to the base 1.5NA S), while the range-topping RS gets those plus a hands-free power tailgate with 'Walk Away' function, and of course, the RS body kit.

HR-V Interior

There's quite a big difference between all four models when it comes to interior equipment. The table below should be easier for you to digest and differentiate between the new HR-V variants and offerings.

INTERIOR SPECS 1.5 S (NA) 1.5 TURBO (E) 1.5 TURBO (V) 1.5 RS I-MMD (e:HEV) Paddle Shifter - Yes Yes Yes Remote Engine Start - Yes Yes Yes Walk Away Auto Lock Yes with Default Settings Air-Conditioning Single Zone Single Zone Single Zone Dual Zone Steering Urethane Urethane Leather Leather + Red Stitching Upholstery Fabric Fabric Leather Leather + Red Stitching Sport Pedal - - - Yes Meter 4.2" 7" TFT 7" TFT 7" TFT Auto Front Wiper - - - Yes 8-Way Driver Power Seat Manual Manual Yes Yes Audio System 8" Advanced Touch Display Speakers 4 4 8 8 USB Ports (Front) 2 2 2 2 USB Ports (Rear) - 2 2 2

Safety 2022 Honda HR-V

All new HR-V models will get a total of six airbags, apart from the base S variant which will only have four. The good news is that the Auto Brake Hold, Hill Decent Control (HDC), Agile Handle Assist (ASA), and Honda Sensing are available across the board.

Compared to the base S model, the other three get Sport Mode, and only the top two V and RS e:HEV come with the full safety suite that includes the Honda Connect, Lane Watch, Variable Gear Ratio, and Front Sequential Turn Signal.

Can book already?

Honda Malaysia opened the booking for its new 2022 Honda HR-V earlier this month. We're expecting the official launch to happen sometime in Q3 2022, but those who are eager to own one should place your bookings before June ends to benefit from the SST exemption.