No Sand Khaki Pearl Colour For 2022 Honda HR-V In Malaysia - Why?

Malaysian HR-Vs can be had in five different colours, but the daring Sand Khaki Pearl isn't one of them. Why?

When Honda Malaysia launched the all-new 2022 HR-V, we were wildly anticipating for the new Honda compact SUV to be available with the new Sand Khaki Pearl paint job.

From pictures and what we've seen in front of our very own eyes, the Sand Khaki Pearl paint is probably one of the only colours that give the all-new HR-V a complete and totally fresh new look.

Not only does it add a touch of ruggedness to the HR-V through its military-inspired colourway, but the colour can also help hide scratches as well as make the car look clean as the tan hue does an excellent job at masking dirt.

Disappointingly, the HR-V in Malaysia only comes in five colour options, adding Ignite Red Metallic, and Meteoroid Grey Metallic to the familiar colours of Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic and Ruse Black Metallic.

Our neighbours in Singapore and Indonesia have this colour as part of their HR-V lineup, but interestingly Thailand has also omitted this colour from their HR-V catalogue.

According to Honda Malaysia, there's no particular reason why they haven't included the colour as part of their offerings. Our best guess is that it is because it is a daring colour for any car, which could be why Honda Malaysia has decided to play it safe and provide the more regular colour options for its buyers.

There's no two-tone option either for the Malaysian HR-V, but Honda Indonesia and Thailand have decided to give their customers this black roof option for some variants of their HR-Vs.

Would you have bought the HR-V in Sand Khaki Pearl if it was available? Let us know in the comments.