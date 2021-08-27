Honda Malaysia Unveils Updated 2021 HR-V Sport Hybrid i-DCD Price - RM114k

Honda Malaysia has finally announced the price of their updated 2021 HR-V Sport Hybrid i-DCD.

At the beginning of the year, when Honda introduced the updated 2021 HR-V to the market, they revealed the prices for all variants (E,V and RS) except for the Hybrid.

Better late than never, Honda Malaysia has finally unveiled its price, seven months after the introduction of the updated 2021 HR-V.

Considering that a bit of new kit has been added to the popular hybrid SUV, it's nice to see that the 2021 Honda HR-V Sport Hybrid i-DCD has gone down in price, going from its previous price of around RM120k to RM114k on the road without insurance.

We believe Honda Malaysia has taken full advantage of the ongoing sales tax exemption, which now places the Hybrid in between the V and RS variant price-wise.

Only previously seen on the non-hybrid V and RS variant, the 2021 HR-V Sport Hybrid i-DCD now comes with LED headlights, LED guide taillights, LED front fog lights, chrome door handles, leather-wrapped steering wheel and a 7.0-inch infotainment system with two USB ports and Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto connectivity.

Other changes announced include the addition of the Platinum White Pearl colour alongside Lunar Silver Metallic and Modern Steel Metallic in the hybrid colour line-up.

The Sport Hybrid i-DCD variant is still equipped with the same 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine with Direct Injection combined with 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Transmission and Integrated High Power Electric Motor.

Assisted by the High-Power lithium-ion battery, the powertrain's combined output is equal to a 2.0L engine performance that offers quick acceleration response and exhilarating driving feel.

Safety-wise, the car comes standard with safety features such as Six Airbags, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Automatic Brake Hold (ABH), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Rear Seat ISOFIX.

To pre-book the Enhanced 2021 HR-V Sport Hybrid i-DCD, customers can log on to prebook.honda.com.my or download the HondaTouch application on their smartphones. For more information, customers can call Honda’s Toll-Free number at 1-800-88-2020 or log on to honda.com.my