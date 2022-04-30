2022 3rd-Gen All-New Honda HR-V Spotted In Malaysia

Carlist.my has spotted the 2022 3rd-gen All-New Honda HR-V on our Malaysian highway stuck in the Hari Raya balik kampung traffic.

To clarify it is from our southern neighbour Singapore who's also probably visiting family and friends for the festive period since the Singapore - Malaysia land border reopened.

The Sand Khaki Pearl color variant that you see below definitely looks to be the color to get when the car is launched here locally.

We expect the local 2022 All-New HR-V 3rd-gen launch to happen sometime in Q3 this year.

Two variants of the all-new Honda HR-V were made available in Singapore, the HR-V 1.5 DX and the HR-V 1.5 e:HEV.

A bit more exciting however were the variants that were launched in Indonesia, because the HR-V for the Indonesian market shines the spotlight on the turbocharged RS variant, a world-first for an HR-V.

Dare we hope for the turbocharged powerplant, which should stand the HR-V in good stead against other force-inducted B-segment rivals such as the Proton X50 and Hyundai Kona 1.6T?

Engine and Performance

As with our neighbouring markets, the standard engine is the now-established L15B. The base variant will arrive in the all-new HR-V without a turbocharger and has reduced output of 121PS and 145Nm just like City E, S, and V variants.

A notch up the pecking order we find the e:HEV version with Honda's i-MMD hybrid system (Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive). It uses the same engine, albeit one that runs the more efficient Atkinson combustion cycle, to power an electric traction motor that delivers 106PS and 253Nm to the front wheels.

The turbocharged 2022 Honda HR-V RS on the other hand produces 177PS and 240Nm of torque. all engines are paired with a CVT or e-CVT transmission for the e:HEV variant which Honda says is now better at delivering performance and fuel efficiency.

Interior of the 2022 Honda HR-V

By volume, the all-new 2022 HR-V is slightly down on its predecessor thanks to being slightly shorter from nose to tail. It's lower too, but 20mm wider than before to accommodate its lower-slung coupe-like body.

That said, Honda has sought to keep the cabin experience in their newest crossover a commodious one, utilising its much-known use of excellent interior packaging to yield unexpected levels of cabin space which should at least be on par with the outgoing model in terms of shoulder room (extra width?) and is claimed to improve on legroom despite the same wheelbase length of 2,610mm. Headroom could be a weakness, though, thanks to that heavily raked rear screen.

Upfront, the dashboard has seen a total overhaul and adopts a floating (but with a sizeable back panel) 7-inch infotainment touchscreen and full-width look HVAC vents as the 11th-gen Civic. Buttons on the centre stack have been reduced to ones surrounding a trio of knobs for climate control and some extras on the multi-function steering wheel, giving a very minimal aesthetic overall.

Honda Connect plays a larger role in the all-new 2022 HR-V, though its breadth of ability is contingent on the background infrastructure available locally, and in Japan is even able to support having its own in-vehicle WiFi network, but like the panoramic glass roof, we’re unlikely to receive that in Malaysia.

Honda Sensing

The big headlining feature here is the full inclusion of the Honda Sensing suite, something that the outgoing model did not have.

When it does arrive, and knowing that it cannot afford to lose further ground to competitors, we expect the majority of the incoming range to feature some Sensing tech, if not the full complement altogether.

However, seeing as how the City and City Hatchback only arrive with LaneWatch in the 1.5V, we might find the usual 6 airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control in the base variants with Sensing reserved for the top-rung petrol-only variant and the e:HEV.

In the upper two variants, buyers will be treated to autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beam, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and front departure alert. Also of note is the continuing absence of rear cross traffic alert.

We should also see some if not all of these additional features when the 2022 Honda HR-V makes landfall here:

3 drive modes

Walk away auto-lock

Electrostatic touch LED map light

Rear seat reminder

Hands-free powered tailgate with walk away cross

Remote engine start

Price of the 2022 Honda HR-V

The 2022 All-New Honda HR-V in Indonesia is priced from IDR 355.9 million (RM105k) and goes all the way up to IDR 499.9 million (RM147k). The current 2nd-gen HR-V retails in Malaysia from RM104k to RM119k.