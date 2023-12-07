Auto Bavaria to expand fast-charging network with DC Handal

Auto Bavaria, Malaysia's largest network of authorised dealerships for BMW Group Malaysia, will be expanding its fast-charging facilities for EVs.

Partnering up with DC Handal (Handal Green Mobility Sdn Bhd), the partnership will further strengthen Malaysia's EV charging infrastructure which will hopefully get more people to adopt electric vehicles.

The extensive network within Auto Bavaria will plan to provide 10 fast-charging sites around the Klang Valley and Penang as a start and will continue to grow in the future.

Sashi Ambihaipahan, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability for BMW Group Malaysia said, "We are pleased to be establishing a partnership with DC Handal through our leading dealer partner Auto Bavaria to further develop the infrastructure for charging of electric vehicles in the country."

"As the leading provider of premium electric vehicles in the country to date, this collaboration exemplifies our dedication to revolutionising the EV landscape in Malaysia, as well as setting a new standard for accessibility and convenience for EV owners," added Sashi.

Currently, BMW Group Malaysia has over 1,700 charging facilities within its network thanks to multiple partnerships with ChargeEV, Yinson Greentech, JomCharge, Gentari, Shell Recharge with ParkEasy, ChargeN’Go, ChargeSini, Go To-U and FlexiParking.

Additionally, most of the authorised dealerships are already equipped with over 100 BMW i and MINI charging facilities nationwide.

As for the new collaboration with DC Handal, the fast-chargers will accept payments in the form of credit and debit cards via the OCBC payment terminals as well as apps like JomCharge and ChargEV.