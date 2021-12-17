BMW Malaysia Launches Public DC Fast Charger At Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara - More DC Chargers To Be Installed Nationwide

BMW Group Malaysia has installed a new fast DC Charger at Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara, ready for public use. The same facility will also be installed at other BMW i distribution centres across the country, leading up to the arrival of the next-generation BMW i fleet.

According to BMW Malaysia, they are committed to accelerating the availability of the charging infrastructure in Malaysia, along with Rapid-Charging DC Chargers for quick on-the-go charging at selected dealerships nationwide.

Hans de Visser, Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia said, "We have been driving the change towards electrification not only with our growing portfolio of electrified vehicles but also by expanding the local charging infrastructure network across the country."

"We partnered with GreenTech Malaysia from the get-go to ensure a functioning ecosystem for electromobility to thrive in, and are continuing to deliver on that commitment alongside our network of dedicated dealers–not just for BMW and MINI owners, but for electric vehicle owners in Malaysia."

We are confident that this move will be mutually beneficial in ensuring charging infrastructures are more accessible across the country and help alleviate the concerns of potential EV owners in Malaysia such as range anxiety", said Hans.

BMW Group Malaysia has been leading electric mobility in Malaysia since 2015, which saw the first BMW i introduced in the country. Since then, more than 21,000 units of electric BMW and MINI vehicles have been successfully delivered nationwide.

The vehicle in the picture is the BMW iX, a vehicle inspired by BMW's Vision iNext Concept car. It was globally unveiled in November 2020 and is the flagship model of the BMW i range. It was launched in Malaysia in August 2021, and joins the BMW i3 and i8 as the third BMW i model on sale in Malaysia.

Powering the iX is two current-excited synchronous motors – one on each axle, with an integrated drive unit consisting of electric motor, power electronics, charging technology and high-voltage battery - delivering a total of 326hp and 630Nm. The iX is claimed to complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 6.1 seconds onto a top speed of 200km/h.

The iX is offered with a 76.6 kWh (gross capacity) lithium-ion battery, which gives the iX a driving range of up to 425km (WLTP) on a single charge. Speaking of charging – the iX is optimised for High-Power DC Charging (HPC) of 150kW and AC charging of up to 11kW.

Other i models that have yet to arrive in Malaysia are the iX3, i4 GranCoupe, and the iX xDrive50.