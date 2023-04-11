BMW iX1 coming to Malaysia soon, registrations of interest open

BMW Malaysia has been on an electric vehicle (EV) offensive in recent years, and the latest to join this assault, if a register of interest (ROI) page is to be believed, is the BMW iX1 xDrive30.

BMW Malaysia has opened up the iX1 register of interest page, which usually means they are gearing up for its launch here in Malaysia.

For those of you who do not know, the iX1 is a smaller and more affordable version of the BMW iX3 electric SUV. The iX1 shares many of the same features as the iX3, including BMW's fifth-generation eDrive electric motor technology and a high-capacity battery pack.

Speaking of the battery pack, the ROI page never mentions the size of the xDrive30's battery pack, but instead, it does list down some technical data associated with the battery pack, which includes its up to 440km driving range and its low energy consumption rate of 18.1–16.8 kWh/100 km.

The ROI page also mentions its quick charging rate, where the small EV can recharge itself up to 120 km of range in only 10 minutes. For more range, the iX1 can also recharge up to 80% of its range in 29 minutes at most public high-speed charging stations.

As a smaller SUV, the iX1 is expected to be more compact and nimble than its larger sibling, making it a good option for those who want an electric vehicle that is easy to manoeuvre and park in urban areas. With 313 hp and 494Nm of torque, which allows it to complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds, the iX1 should be a hoot to drive too.

It is also expected to be more affordable than the iX3, making it more accessible to a wider range of consumers. For context, the cheapest iX3 starts from RM 322,800, so expect the iX1 to be cheaper than that.

As far as looks go, the iX1 looks like any other BMW SUV, featuring large kidney grilles, sculptured LED headlights, sharp lines and angles from top to bottom and good proportions.

The inside is perhaps where it is different from the rest, featuring a two-level central console with switch/sliding controls.

The BMW iX1 is expected to offer a balance of performance, range, and affordability, making it an attractive option for those looking to transition to electric mobility in a BMW.