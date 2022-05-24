BMW Malaysia Launches The i4 M50 - RM431k

As we mentioned earlier, BMW Malaysia is celebrating BMW M's 50th anniversary, and as part of the celebration, they have launched five new M cars, including the hotly anticipated first-ever fully electric M car, the i4 M50.

2022 BMW i4 M50 launched in Malaysia

The BMW i4 M50 is the first M-badged electric vehicle to come out of Munich. According to BMW, it sets the foundation for the future of sporty BMW EVs – one that is both sustainable and responsible without disregarding the emotional driving experience that many have come to love in a BMW M.

Exterior and Interior of the 2022 i4 M50

In conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of BMW M, the i4 M50 will arrive with the BMW M 50 Years emblem as standard. The car's sporty character can be seen through the standard equipment, including the M Aerodynamics package, M rear spoiler in body colour, and black rear diffuser insert.

On the inside, the BMW i4 M50 is furnished with M interior trim with Carbon Fibre trim finishing, M Anthracite Headliner, and features as such M Sport seats at the front, M seat belts, instrument panel in Sensatec, and electrical glass roof. The BMW IconicSounds Electric also provides for a particularly emotive experience by recreating the sporty “M” engine sound.

Performance and range of the 2022 i4 M50

The i4 M50 is equipped with two BMW M eDrive motors – one for each axle. This configuration allows for a dynamic all-wheel drive experience, with an impressive output of 400 kW (544 hp) and maximum torque of 795 Nm in Sport Boost mode. A century sprint in the EV can be achieved in just 3.9 seconds, while top speed is capped at 225 km/h.

With an energy consumption of 24 – 19 kWh/100 km, the electric range is measured at 510 kilometres (based on the WLTP cycle). The first ever EV M Car is also compatible with both AC and DC charging. It can be fully charged in just 8 hours and 15 minutes with an 11kW AC charger or juiced up from 10% to 80% in just 31 minutes with a 200kW DC charger.

Safety wise, the EV comes with advanced safety systems, including acoustic protection for pedestrians, active protection for pedestrians (drivers are warned when pedestrians are detected), driving assistant professional, parking assistant plus and active protection.

The BMW i4 M50 will be available in Mineral White, Black Sapphire, M Brooklyn Grey, M Portimao Blue and Sanremo Green. In addition, interior upholstery is available in Leather Vernasca in Black with Blue Contrast Stitching and Leather Vernasca in Cognac.

Price and Pre-Booking 2022 i4 M50

BMW i4 M50 Pricing with Monthly Instalment Plan through BMW Straight Line Financing

Model Monthly Instalment Plan* Recommended Retail Pricing** BMW i4 M50 From RM4,928 RM430,800.00

*Based on estimates of an 80% loan on a seven-year tenure

**With BMW Service & Repair Inclusive and SST (on the road, without insurance)

The i4 M50 is now available for pre-booking on the BMW Shop Online platform via shop.bmw.com.my at a fee of RM 5,000.

Owners of the cars will receive the complete BMW Group Malaysia Premium Ownership experience which includes:

BMW 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty with Free Scheduled Service Programme

BMW Roadside Assistance and Accident Hotline

The BMW Group Loyalty + Mobile App - BMW Privileges Card

BMW Service Online

Owners of the BMW i4 M50 can also enjoy a battery warranty of up to 8 years or 160,000km, whichever comes first.



