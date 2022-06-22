BMW Announces Official Pricing Structure For Its DC Fast Chargers

BMW Malaysia has announced its official pricing structure for its DC Fast Chargers. The official pricing structure is put in place to provide fair and adequate access to these facilities for all EV users in Malaysia.

BMW dealerships in Malaysia were some of the first to install DC fast-charging stations in the country. EV owners were once free to roll up to them and plug in, but in May this year, some dealerships started to charge for the facility.

While it has always been understood that public charging was never going to be FOC once things got rolling, it got a bit confusing when some took it upon themselves to introduce their own pricing scheme, which is determined by the management of each dealership, creating a lack of transparency and uniformity in charging costs.

Well, it seems that BMW Group Malaysia has decided to tackle this problem by standardising the prices by unveiling an official pricing structure that should apply to all of its BMW i Charging facilities nationwide.

In partnership with chargEV, BMW has officially released the pricing structure for BMW i Charging facilities to ensure a fair and standardised experience for all users in Malaysia.

Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia, Hans de Visser said, “Our vision for an Electric Future spans beyond just the expansion of our EV portfolio and infrastructure here at BMW Group Malaysia. With an official pricing structure in place, we are taking the next step in the ever-maturing EV ecosystem in Malaysia, by endeavouring to provide fair and adequate access to these facilities for all EV users in Malaysia – regardless of make and model, as electrification remains a shared responsibility amongst automakers in solving climate change.”

As released by BMW group Malaysia, there are five different price segments, each influenced by DC charger outputs and whether you are a BMW EV customer. Non-BMW EV customers are charged between 18% - 44% more depending on charger output.

Dealership Specification Output BMW Owner Rates Public Rates Ingress Auto Damansara* DC 90kW, split to 45kW 2 x CCS2 RM 1.00/min RM 1.40/min Lee Motors Auto Care DC 30kW CCS2 RM 0.40/min RM 0.60/min Millennium Welt Seremban DC 30kW CCS2 RM 0.40/min RM 0.60/min Millennium Welt Batu Pahat DC 30kW CCS2 RM 0.40/min RM 0.60/min Millennium Welt Kuantan DC 30kW CCS2 RM 0.40/min RM 0.60/min Millennium Welt KL North* DC 150kW, split to 75kW 2 x CCS2 RM 1.20/min RM 1.50/min Quill Automobiles Petaling Jaya* DC 60kW, split to 30kW 2 x CCS2 RM 0.40/min RM 0.60/min Regas Premium Auto* DC 120kW, split to 60kW 2 x CCS2 Complimentary Complimentary Regas Premium Sabah* DC 120kW, split to 60kW 2 x CCS2 RM 1.00/min RM 1.40/min Seong Hoe Premium Motors DC 30kW CCS2 RM 0.40/min RM 0.60/min Tian Siang Premium Auto Ipoh* DC 120kW, split to 60kW 2 x CCS2 RM 1.00/min RM 1.40/min Tian Siang Premium Auto Butterworth* DC 120kW, split to 60kW 2 x CCS2 RM 1.00/min RM 1.40/min Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam* DC 180kW, split to 90kW 2 x CCS2 RM 1.40/min RM 1.80/min

*This DC fast charger is configured into two charging nozzles. The rates quoted are applied separately for each individual charging nozzle. Please refer to respective Specification column for the power output of each individual charging nozzle (30kW / 45kW / 60kW / 75kW / 90kW).

BMW EV owners who use chargEV-powered BMW i Charging facilities can register as a member at RM240 per annum to enjoy preferential Pay-Per-Use charging rates, as well as complimentary usage of all their AC Chargers nationwide.

Interested EV owners can visit https://chargenow.chargev.my/ to register for chargEV membership.