Continental UltraContact UC7 Tyres Launched in Malaysia

Continental Tyres has unveiled its first Generation 7 product here in Malaysia - the Continental UltraContact UC7.

The brand's latest on-road tyre offers better all-round performance in terms of safety, noise comfort, and longevity for a wide range of passenger cars as well as MPVs.

What's new with the UltraContact UC7?

Compared to the very popular UltraContact UC6, the latest UC7 generation tyre has an improvement increase in terms of braking and control on wet surfaces. It also surpasses the UC6 by offering enhanced levels of fuel efficiency, dry braking, as well as handling.

Continental was able to pull this off with the UltraContact UC7 thanks to its Confidence+ Technology which combines the brand's best and latest compound tech and tyre construction. And they're able to do so without compromising aspects like safety, comfort, handling, and mileage.

Advanced features from 'Diamond DNA'

According to Bob Liu, Director of R&D Asia Pacific, "We have put this tyre through rigorous rounds of testing to ensure we meet our own exacting standards and can deliver cutting-edge tyre technology to consumers. We will continue to do so as we further expand the portfolio to establish powerful, competitive offerings for the market."

Featuring the 'Diamond DNA' that's paired with the Confidence+ Technology, the Continental UltraContact UC7 tyres also come with Diamond Compound, Noise Breaker 3.0 and Aqua Channel Advanced which further elevate its three key advantages in terms of wet performance, noise reduction, and long drive life.

Those who are interested should know that the Continental UltraContact UC7 is available for tyre sizes ranging from 15 to 18 inches as well as a variety of compact to mid-sized cars, MPVs, and even luxury sedans.