Ducati wins MotoGP rider's title - first time in 15 years!

The final round of the 2022 MotoGP season saw Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia winning his first-ever premier-class title.

After a hectic start to the round in Valencia, including a couple of battles and even a minor hit with his closest rival, Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia aka "Pecco" crossed the finishing line in P9 - more than enough to seal his fate as the 2022 MotoGP world champion.

On another emotional note, Alex Rins delivered Suzuki's final MotoGP win in their last-ever race in the premier class. He was joined on the podium together by KTM's Brad Binder in P2, and Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin in P3. Fabio Quartararo put in one hell of an effort to defend his crown, but ultimately finished the race in P4.

First Ducati MotoGP world champion in 15 years

It has been quite a journey not only for Bagnaia, but also for the entire Ducati factory squad. The last time a Ducati rider won the rider's championship title was Casey Stoner back in 2007 which was also the last time Ducati won the MotoGP triple crown (manufacturer, team, and rider's titles).

After 15 years, Bagnaia stands on top of the MotoGP standings in 2022 where a lot of experts have deemed his season run as one of the best comebacks in history. Why? Earlier in the season, the young Italian was 91 points behind the championship leader and defending world champion, Fabio Quartararo.

First Italian rider to win on an Italian bike in 50 years

Bagnaia's title also meant another important milestone in the history of motorsports - the first Italian to win on an Italian bike in 50 years. The last time this took place was with the legend Giacomo Agostini way back in 1972 on board his 500cc MV Agusta.

Many great riders have attempted to seal the deal for Ducati in the past including the likes of Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso, but Francesco Bagnaia finally delivered the goods in 2022 and you can be rest assured that they'll paint the town red in the next few weeks. Forza Ducati!