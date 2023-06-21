First Look: Teaser Images of the All-New Mitsubishi Triton released ahead of global debut

The highly anticipated 2023 Mitsubishi Triton is set to make its global debut in Bangkok, Thailand on July 26, according to an official announcement by Mitsubishi. The company also released a series of teaser images showcasing the upcoming ute's robust new design and larger dimensions.

From what we can see from the shadowy pictures teased by Mitsubishi, the front end of the Triton features bold styling elements, including tri-beam LED running lights and a square-shaped grille with the iconic Mitsubishi logo.

The vehicle's extended wheel arches, contrasting skid plate, large wheels, and integrated sports bars suggest that it may be a flagship variant, though not the speculated to be a Triton Ralliart.

The new Triton's longer and squarer cabin, along with increased width, will likely enhance second-row comfort, while the reduced rear overhang is expected to improve payload capacity and off-road capabilities.

The rear of the vehicle showcases a fresh lighting signature and, in the featured model, an aero sports bar for the truck bed, reinforcing its identity as the new Triton flagship.

Mitsubishi Malaysia has not yet promoted any sort of teasers for the all-new Triton in the country, which is a key indicator that it'll be sometime before the new Ute arrives in Malaysia.

Australia's significant role as a key market for the Triton has led to extensive development work being carried out there, so any news of the Trition out of Australia is probably our best guess as to what we can expect here.

The new Triton is expected to offer advanced technology, increased power, and enhanced payload and towing capacity, positioning it to compete strongly against rivals such as the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger.

Additionally, the Triton platform will serve as the basis for the next Nissan Navara and potentially electric versions of both utes.