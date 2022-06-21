Honda Malaysia Recalls 1,527 Units Of Vehicles Involving City, City Hatchback, HR-V And BR-V

Honda Malaysia has announced a proactive product recall involving the City, City Hatchback, HR-V and BR-V in a precautionary safety measure.

The details of the affected models are as follows:

Situation Model Year Model Units Affected A City 2021 1068 A City Hatchback 2022 B HR-V 2020 343 B BR-V 2021 116

The reason for the recall is for the inspection of the nut torque on the Alternating Current Generator (ACG) for situation A. It is a precautionary recall to inspect the nut tightening on the ACG terminal of the engine harness.

If not tightened properly this may cause poor contact terminal and battery malfunction. This in turn could lead to the engine dying while driving or an inability to start the engine after the car stops. The models affected are 1,068 units cumulatively of the 2021 City and 2022 City Hatchback.

Whereas the recall for the 2020 HR-V and 2021 BR-V is to inspect the tightening of the bolt earth terminal grounding that may lead to a loose wire harness. This too could result in the engine dying while driving or an inability to start the engine after the car stops.

Honda Malaysia apologises for the inconvenience caused to affected customers and further reports that as of today, there are no incidences of crashes or injuries caused by this issue reported in Malaysia.

All affected customers will be informed via a letter, which will include details of the product recall. Honda Malaysia urges all affected customers to contact any Honda authorised dealer to make an appointment upon receipt of the notification to have their vehicles checked and repaired if required, subject to parts availability.

The inspection, repair, and replacement of the affected parts are free of charge and all costs related to this recall activity will be borne by Honda Malaysia.

Vehicle owners can obtain information or check their vehicle status on this product recall by calling Honda Malaysia at 1-800-88-2020.