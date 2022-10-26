Ken Block unleashes Audi S1 Hoonitron in Las Vegas

Ken Block has published the long-awaited Electrikhana video featuring his all-electric Audi S1 Hoonitron.

Those who have been following the Hoonigan OG know that he's been working closely with Audi Sport to develop his latest all-electric prototype wheel-shredding machine with a dash of old-school cues. The place to unleash it all? Las Vegas, baby.

Electrified drifts, jumps, and donuts

Set in the nighttime of Las Vegas, the Audi S1 Hoonitron spectacularly drifted along the famous Eiffel Tower (in Las Vegas, not France), jumped from a parking deck of the hotel next door, and some juicy donuts on the iconic Las Vegas strip.

Powered by two electric motors, the Audi S1 Hoonitron also features an all-wheel-drive system, carbon fibre chassis, and other bits and pieces that fully comply with the FIA. Paired with an exterior that pays homage to the legendary Audi Sport quattro S1, Ken Block's latest 'Hoonicorn' is indeed a futuristic work of art.

Audi breaking new ground with the Hoonitron

According to Oliver Hoffmann, Member of the Board for Technical Development at Audi AG, "With the S1 Hoonitron we broke entirely new ground at Audi. Developing a fully electric prototype for the unique requirements of our partner Ken Block was a big and exciting challenge to which the whole team rose with flying colors. It is great to see how ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ is presented in an all-new environment."

Audi fans can also rejoice with some very special appearances such as the 1989 Audi 90 IMSA GTO, 1988 Audi 200 Trans Am, 1987 Audi Sport quattro S1 Pikes Peak, 1984 Audi quattro Gruppe B A2 as well as the Audi R8 LMP and Audi R18 e-tron quattro. Check out Ken Block and all of his latest glory in the video, below.