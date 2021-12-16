Even Ken Block Is Going All EV As He Will Be Using An Electric Audi S1 For His Next Gymkhana Series

The next Ken Block Gymkhana series will see an exciting change. It will be called Electrikhana, and Block will use a specially made fully electrified Audi S1 ​​e-tron Quattro Hoonitron as his stunt car.

In addition to modern equipment and actuators, this car also applies the design concept from the Audi Sport Quattro S1 E2 Group B racing car.

What makes it even more interesting is that the Hoonitron was developed in just four weeks. Audi's Head of Design, Marc Lichte, said he and his colleagues were very excited when they heard about the project because they were finally able to make a car that combines Audi's iconic model with the future.

"Knowing that we're developing a car for a video with Ken Block that millions of people around the world are going to watch has provided our team with additional motivation," says Marc Lichte. "These new inspirations are also vital for our daily work. The development of this car will encourage us to approach future projects with an even more open and progressive mindset."

The Hoonitron uses two electric motors to produce a four-wheel-drive car and utilises a carbon fibre chassis that complies with FIA safety standards. Audi did not disclose any technical details, but Block said, "turning the tires to 150 km/h from a stop just by using the right foot is a new experience for me."

"The collaboration with Audi is a very special partnership for me. The brand and its passion for motorsport motivated me to get into rallying," says Ken Block.

"That Audi has now developed this car for me and my team, and has joined us in our next project, has made a dream come true for me. The Hoonitron is writing the next chapter in our history and taking our Gymkhana story into the future." added the excited racing driver.