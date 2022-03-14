CarTell x UMW Grantt Lubricants - Gymkhana Part I

On a fairly early Saturday morning (12/03/22), the Shah Alam Stadium Car Park W2 was brought alive with the sounds of tyres screeching and the smell of burning rubber. More importantly, it brought together enthusiasts to test cars and skills in the CarTell Gymkhana!

The CarTell Gymkhana brought to you by UMW Grantt Lubricants kicked off with its inaugural gymkhana competition on 12th March.

Entries were limited to 30 participants with an open session later in the evening for everyone to have fun and release some of the pent-up adrenaline due to the past two years of various lockdowns we've had.

The course design was technical and challenging but it is a testament to the ability of the participants that only 19 DNFs were recorded out of a total of 112 timed runs.

KE70s, E36s, an Impreza, a Satria, Kelisa, and a smattering of GT86s meant that both the Continental as well as JDM makes were well represented. One brave soul even brought an E30 Coupe, not forgetting also an E39 and E34.

When a high amount of stress is run through a car's engine during a gymkhana, the right choice of lubricant is paramount to ensure that the vehicle survives the stresses of a gymkhana and you can also drive it home later. Hence the CarTell partnership with UMW Grantt Lubricants was the most logical choice for the organisation of this gymkhana.

"UMW Grantt Lubricants is a well-known brand in the industry. As a homemade product that is continuously improving via our ISO 9001:2015 certified world-class plant, Grantt has ticked the boxes of the highest international standards and surpassed the stringent American Petroleum Institute (API) and European Automotive Manufacturers Association (ACEA) requirements - meaning to say it is a lubricant that will serve you well in your daily driver or even your gymkhana vehicle," said Mohd Asri Jusoh, General Manager of UMW Grantt International Sdn Bhd

The top three for the day were:

Mitch Chong Matthew Low Alan Tan

It was what we foresee to be the first of many such enthusiasts driven activities by CarTell in 2022 so stay tuned to this page or join us here!

You can also follow UMW Grantt Lubricants for more events and promotions across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Youtube @umwgranttlube