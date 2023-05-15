Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. This Weekend: CarTell Gymkhana Volume 3!

This Weekend: CarTell Gymkhana Volume 3!

Auto News
 | 

This Weekend: CarTell Gymkhana Volume 3!

To all car and driving enthusiasts, CarTell Gymkhana is back for the third time (Volume III)! Happening this weekend on May 20th at Car Park W2 of the Shah Alam Stadium from 9.30am to 4.30pm, it’s the perfect opportunity to test your car and skills to the test…or just have a fun time in the open air tinged with tyre smoke and good company.

This event is brought to you by UMW Grant Lubricants and supported by ENZO Car Mats. Our CarTell Gymkhana Volume III invites participants and spectators alike to join us in this grass roots motorsports event! Register here: https://carl.st/gymkhana_vol_3

Normally, the price to enter your car into contention is RM150, but members of Carlist’s CarTell community on Facebook receive a generous discount that brings the fee to just RM60 so there’s no excuse to be left out!

As for car categories:

  • Showroom+ is for people who want to enjoy their cars with some modifications that may have been done for aesthetic reasons.
  • Prepared is a little more serious and is aimed at people who have more dedicated cars for competition, usually with more extensive modification that may give them a significant advantage - these include aftermarket bucket seats, aftermarket coilover suspension, aftermarket exhaust systems, 200TW tyres or better.

Once again, we’d like to thank our sponsors UMW Grant Lubricants and ENZO Car Mats for making all this possible! Register here: https://carl.st/gymkhana_vol_3

Also, CarTell Gymkhana Volume III forms the preamble to the 2023 CarTell Speedfest happening the following week on May 27th at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC). Together with Velocity Motor Show, it will be a morning-to-midnight festival of speed, music, car customisation, and everything automotive!

Related Tags
Carlist CarTell Gymkhana Autocross Car Enthusiast Driving Front-Wheel Drive Rear-Wheel Drive
Print
Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party