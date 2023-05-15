This Weekend: CarTell Gymkhana Volume 3!

To all car and driving enthusiasts, CarTell Gymkhana is back for the third time (Volume III)! Happening this weekend on May 20th at Car Park W2 of the Shah Alam Stadium from 9.30am to 4.30pm, it’s the perfect opportunity to test your car and skills to the test…or just have a fun time in the open air tinged with tyre smoke and good company.

This event is brought to you by UMW Grant Lubricants and supported by ENZO Car Mats. Our CarTell Gymkhana Volume III invites participants and spectators alike to join us in this grass roots motorsports event! Register here: https://carl.st/gymkhana_vol_3

Normally, the price to enter your car into contention is RM150, but members of Carlist’s CarTell community on Facebook receive a generous discount that brings the fee to just RM60 so there’s no excuse to be left out!

As for car categories:

Showroom+ is for people who want to enjoy their cars with some modifications that may have been done for aesthetic reasons.

Prepared is a little more serious and is aimed at people who have more dedicated cars for competition, usually with more extensive modification that may give them a significant advantage - these include aftermarket bucket seats, aftermarket coilover suspension, aftermarket exhaust systems, 200TW tyres or better.

Once again, we’d like to thank our sponsors UMW Grant Lubricants and ENZO Car Mats for making all this possible! Register here: https://carl.st/gymkhana_vol_3

Also, CarTell Gymkhana Volume III forms the preamble to the 2023 CarTell Speedfest happening the following week on May 27th at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC). Together with Velocity Motor Show, it will be a morning-to-midnight festival of speed, music, car customisation, and everything automotive!