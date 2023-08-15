For every kind of driver: Join us at CarTell Gymkhana Volume IV this weekend!

A taut gymkhana course is the perfect opportunity to both test your driving skills and showcase your vehicle, or simply have a fantastic time outdoors while enjoying the scent of burning rubber and the company of fellow car obsessives.

This makes the second edition of the CarTell Gymkhana of 2023, and the fourth volume of such an event overall, such an unmissable event to prove your driving chops - if nothing else than to yourself - all within the confines of something professionally and safely organised and supported by fellow car enthusiasts who also appreciate the thrill and continual craft of driving.

Scheduled from 9am to 4pm this Saturday, August 19th, CarTell Gymkhana Volume IV will take place at Aylezo Speedway in Putra Park, Glenmarie Shah Alam, Selangor.

There really is no better avenue to explore the dynamic thresholds of your car, potentially opening up a newfound appreciation for its abilities - and yours to tame it as well. If that sounds like it’s right up your alley, register your participation at: https://carl.st/gymkhanavol4fb

The beautiful part is that the reasonably technical course is exciting and easy to follow, rewarding driver response and a nimble touch to balance grip with power, a deft driver’s feel with boldness and daring.

Often it’s the case where speed is found in the absence of sheer power, which makes the spectrum of participating cars delightfully diverse, and each with equal opportunity to post the most brisk time. From the cheap to the cheerful to the raw and raucous, all are welcome to join in the fun.

We're also excited to announce that UMW Grantt Lubricants, a leading Malaysian engine oil and lubricant brand, is once again proudly sponsoring this event, demonstrating their unwavering support for the local motorsports community.

Naturally, there are exciting prizes to be won in two competition categories, generously provided by UMW Grantt Lubricants:

Showroom+: Designed for individuals who want to showcase their stock standard cars, with some aesthetic modifications allowed.

Prepared: Geared towards serious contenders with specialized competition cars, often featuring significant modifications that provide a competitive edge. These modifications may include aftermarket bucket seats, coil-over suspensions, aftermarket exhaust systems, and 200TW tires or superior.

While the regular entry fee for the car competition is RM150, members of the CarTell community on Facebook, organised by Carlist, will enjoy a substantial discount, reducing the fee to just RM60.

Drivers, car owners, enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a weekend of enjoyment are welcome to come and spectate at no cost. The event promises an array of activities and promotions that will captivate even the most casual of observers. Additionally, Aylezo Speedway offers ample open space, dining options and more for a rounded Gymkhana experience than we have offered before!

Finally, as a special treat, Carlist's own brand ambassador and resident racing driver, Zen Low, will be offering thrilling drift taxi rides, allowing you to experience the rush of high-speed driving with an expert at the helm.

A special thanks goes out to our partner, UMW Grant Lubricants, for making this event possible once again. Vehicle registration is available here: https://carl.st/gymkhanavol4fb