KL Roads To Be Closed For Merdeka Parade

The Independence Day parade or Merdeka parade will be returning to Dataran Merdeka this year, which means that some roads in KL will be closed off.

We're looking at around 18 roads that are planned to be closed off from traffic from 26 August 2022 (this Friday) to 31 August 2022 (next Wednesday). That's a whole lot of roads, but they're actually needed for the crews involved for rehearsal from 6 am to 12 pm, especially Jalan Sultan Hishammuddin towards Dataran Merdeka and Jalan Raja.

Which roads will be closed?

According to the latest report by The Star, City police chief Comm Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim stated, "From Saturday (Aug 27) to Aug 29 full rehearsals will be carried out. As such Jalan Raja, Jalan Travers, Jalan Damansara, Bulatan Hishamuddin as well as Jalan Kinabalu toward Cheras and Selayang will be closed."

The roads that will be closed on Malaysia's Independence Day itself are:

Jalan Raja

Jalan Travers

Jalan Damansara

Bulatan Hishamuddin

Jalan Kinabalu

Jalan Kuching

Bulatan Dato Onn

Jalan Tun H. S. Lee

Jalan Hang Lekiu

Jalan Hang Kasturi

Jalan T. A. Rahman

Jalan Raja Laut

Jalan Munshi Abdullah

Jalan Dang Wangi

Jalan Bunus 6

What about those who want to attend the parade?

The easiest way is to come early and use public transport. Driving is possible, but parking spaces will be limited which are available in some areas near Masjid India, Jalan Sultan Salahuddin, and the Dang Wangi PDRM HQ.

If you're planning to catch a Grab ride, set the location to drop you off near Masjid India or Jalan Parlimen. Or, enjoy that day off at home and catch all the action live on television. Crack open a cold root beer and add a scoop of ice cream while you're at it.