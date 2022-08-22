Carlist.my's DRIVE: Roadshow Merdeka Edition From 25-28 August 2022

Carlist.my along with its partners, will open its doors to this year's DRIVE: Roadshow Merdeka Edition 2022 at IOI City Mall, inviting Malaysians nationwide to get closer to their favourite automakers and cars while enjoying exciting activities and promotions.

Carlist.my is pleased to bring this car exhibition to the masses as they aim to deliver a safe, secure and pleasant car buying experience for all visitors while enjoying their car shopping with family and friends.

The event, which will be welcoming guests between Thursday, 25th August, through to Sunday, 28th August will see brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Subaru, Renault, Volkswagen, Mazda, and Toyota showcasing their vehicles.

Interested buyers will be able to enjoy exclusive deals and promotion packages from car and aftermarket brands.

Apart from the cars on show, exhibitors present also includes brands that sell exciting and new car accessories, including:

Trapo

70mai

Aylezo

Vanzo

VMS

Regal Valet

Rexagon

Dateworks

Monster Energy

Treeletrik

Cuion

P'sang

Liqui Moly

Goodyear Malaysia

XPEL

HWC Coffee Malaysia, known for their high-quality specialty coffee at affordable prices, will also be there, and they have invited key opinion leader Sam Mak to make an appearance on the 25th of August (Thursday) at 3.00pm.

On the 26th of August (Friday), the roadshow welcomes renowned radio DJs Jeff Chin, Danny One, and Cassey Soo. If you want to meet them or say hi, be sure to be at the event by 11.00am.

On top of the exciting appearances, Carlist.my will also be running daily lucky draws throughout the four-day event. In addition, there will also be a grand lucky draw!

Test drives are available throughout the event, and you might just pick up a prize by testing a car as there is a Test Drive & Win contest. Participants stand a chance to win a Wanbo T2 Max Portable Projector when they test drive any car of their choice at the event. Prizes will be on a first-come, first serve basis while stocks last.

For those interested in the world of car modifications, there will also be modified cars on display for public viewing, as well as other non-automotive deals up for grabs.

To ensure your spot at the event, RSVP here.