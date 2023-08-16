Carlist.my
Auto News
New 70mai Installation Center launched in Putrajaya - Dasher Automotive Putrajaya

The second and latest 70mai Installation Center is now officially launched and operational in Putrajaya.

Those living in Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, Bangi, Kajang, and nearby areas can now visit the new Dasher Automotive Putrajaya showroom and browse all the latest 70mai dashcams and products, including the recently launched 70mai 4K Flagship Dashcam A810.

dasher automotive putrajaya 70mai installation center dashcam showroom

The entire range of 70mai dashcams brought in by Dasher Malaysia can be viewed and installed here. There, they are displayed and easily showcase each of the dashcam’s benefits as well as prices that start from a very affordable range of RM185.

dasher automotive putrajaya 70mai installation center dashcam showroom

Installation is done with maximum efficiency thanks to the professional crew on deck and there’s also a comfortable lounge for customers to wait while the dashcams are being installed.

dasher automotive putrajaya 70mai installation center dashcam showroom

The new 70mai Installation Center also houses other products under the Dasher Automotive umbrella such as portable air compressors, power bank jump starters, and more.

dasher automotive putrajaya 70mai installation center dashcam showroom

There are also other advanced household brands available here at Dasher Automotive Putrajaya such as Dreame and Levoit. We’re talking futuristic vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and more.

dasher automotive putrajaya 70mai installation center dashcam showroom

To know more, head over to Dasher Automotive Putrajaya located at M-LG-07, IOI Connezion, Persiaran IRC 3, IOI Resort, 62502, Putrajaya (opposite IOI City Mall). You may also refer to the prices below for installation fees (dashcam & hardwire kit not included).

dasher automotive putrajaya 70mai installation center dashcam showroom

dasher automotive putrajaya 70mai dashcam installation fees price malaysia

70mai 70mai Malaysia 70mai dashcam dash cam Malaysia Dasher Malaysia Dasher Automotive Dasher Automotive Putrajaya
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

