Fantastic offers on dashcams, insurance, car mats, and more await you at Carlist DRIVE Auto Fair 2023 this weekend!

At the upcoming Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair 2023 coming up this weekend between September 1st to 3rd, 2023, at the Setia City Convention Centre, fantastic offers on dashcams, insurance, car mats, and more await you!

While the primary focus will undoubtedly revolve around the impressive discounts and savings of up to RM 10,000 in certain cases for the showcased cars, the event offers more than just vehicles with four wheels.

Beyond automobiles, the Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair 2023 will also feature its affiliated automotive partners, which include dashcams, insurance providers, and more.

Curious about what these partners intend to bring to the fair? You guessed it – they will be presenting special promotions and discounts on their products.

If you've been contemplating adding accessories to your vehicle or have been on the lookout for attractive insurance offers, the offerings from these partners are bound to capture your interest.

ENZO

Enzo has announced a consistent 15 percent price reduction on every acquisition of the following items:

Car Mats

Car Aroma Diffusers

Phone Holders

Every Enzo Car Mat is meticulously crafted to ensure an impeccable match, utilizing top-notch materials that adhere to European standards for eco-friendliness, safety, and resilience.

Enzo's Torras collection presents two variations of holders. The first type, designed to attach to the air-conditioning vent, is manufactured using Crystal Diamond alloy components and boasts a robust 360-degree grip to ensure secure stabilization. Conversely, the dashboard phone holder is crafted from POM and Polycarbonate materials, incorporating an industrial-grade suction cup that forms a complete vacuum seal on the dashboard.

Finally, the Enzo Aromatherapy Car Diffuser represents a portable car aroma diffuser that operates without the need for water or wires. This battery-powered apparatus releases essential oils into the air utilizing a nebulizer mechanism, ensuring a consistently pleasant scent within the vehicle cabin.

GOInsuran

If your car insurance premium is approaching its expiration date, you'll be pleased with the cost savings offered by GOInsuran. They are committed to assisting you in obtaining the best possible coverage for your vehicle at highly competitive rates. Embark on your journey towards savings using the promo code HIGOINSURAN to enjoy discounts of up to RM 200.

Soundstream Malaysia

For those aiming to enhance their car's audio system, Soundstream has an enticing offer in store. When you purchase any Soundstream Anzuo Ultra Android Player system during the event, you'll receive the following complimentary gifts and convenient payment options:

Free full-range TR2.1 speakers

Free installation of both the unit and the 360-degree camera

Free t-shirt

2-year warranty

0 percent installment plans available for select banks

70mai

A pioneer in the dashcam industry, 70mai is seizing the opportunity to present attractive deals during the event. Customers who buy any 70mai dashcam over the weekend will also receive a complimentary memory card and a car windscreen sunshade. If you're not in the market for a new dashcam, simply share a post about the 70mai booth on your social media, tag friends, and stand a chance to win a free cup of coffee.

DDPAI

DDPAI is offering an exclusive event discount on its latest dashcam, the N1 Dual Dashcam. Fair attendees can purchase it for just RM 239 and receive a free 64 GB SD card. Additionally, there's a chance to win the N1 Dual Dashcam and enjoy free ice cream by following these steps:

Capture a photo/video of the new N1 Dual Dashcam at the DDPAI booth and share it on your Instagram story.

Show the Instagram story to DDPAI staff to redeem your complimentary ice cream and a scratch card. Scratch card prizes include store vouchers up to RM 20, and there's a possibility of winning main prizes such as a DDPAI Mini 5, DDPAI Z50, or DDPAI Mini Pro.

GNet Dashcam

If you've made a car booking at the fair, GNet Dashcam is offering a generous 50 percent discount on any two models of their dashcams. Visit their booth to learn more about this exceptional deal.

Remco Auto Parts

As one of Malaysia's leading automotive parts suppliers with an extensive online shop offering over 2.5 million items, Remco Auto Parts is introducing special fair deals. Daily lucky draw sessions will be held during the event, with prizes including a Remco silicone wiper set valued at RM 69.90. Alternatively, participants can enter the Main Lucky Draw by liking and sharing the Remco Auto Parts Facebook page and tagging three friends. This draw offers impressive prizes, including cash vouchers, with the main prize being a substantial RM 1,000 voucher.

RHB

If you're tempted by the remarkable car deals at the event, RHB Bank is here to support you as your automotive financing partner. Their enticing incentives include: