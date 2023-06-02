RHB DRIVE Premium & EV Roadshow kicks off at the Piazza, Pavilion Bukit Jalil!

The RHB Drive: Premium & EV Roadshow 2023 has officially kicked off, co-organised with RHB and CARSOME’s two online automotive powerehouses Carlist.my and WapCar. Things rolled into electrifying start earlier today at the Piazza, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

Officiated by YB Datuk Seri Haji Salahuddin bin Ayub, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, the three-day event is held from 2 to 4 June 2023 and showcases the latest array of electric vehicles across various price ranges.

During the launch ceremony, Datuk Seri Salahuddin said he was pleased to witness the growing adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Malaysia. He added that the EV revolution is gaining momentum, and it is crucial to continue creating an enabling environment that encourages their use and adoption.

The minister also said that all of these EV investments spur the domestic economy, helping to grow the local automotive trade, as well as creating high-quality job opportunities for countless Malaysians.

In his welcoming address, CARSOME’s Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer Eric Cheng highlighted the company’s aspirations to enable sustainable mobility and empower customers with information and choices by leveraging the group’s comprehensive automotive ecosystem.

Also present at the event were Dato' Mohamad Razif bin Haji Abdul Mubin, the Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy, Environment, and Climate Change; Dato’ Adissadikin Bin Ali, the Managing Director of RHB Islamic Bank; Digbijoy Joseph Shukla, Head Of M&A And Ecosystem Strategy cum CEO of iCar Asia at CARSOME; and KY Gan, Managing Director - Malaysia, iCar Asia at CARSOME.

The Guests of Honour were chauffeured into the showcase with elegance and style, arriving in electric vehicles that included the Volvo C40, BMW iX, BYD Atto 3, and the Ora Good Cat, providing a firsthand experience of the impressive capabilities and features offered by these models.

Entrance to the event is free for the public and is open from 10 am to 10 pm.