Carlist’s Car of the Year Awards 2023 - Here are the year’s biggest winners, as voted by YOU!

Carlist.my held its annual Car Of The Year awards last week where the many brands that make up the tapestry of Malaysia’s vibrant automotive market were recognised for their contributions in an evening of celebration.

The event itself, organised alongside our partner for the second year running, Bridgestone, is one of the longest-running automotive awards in the country.

Reflecting the sentiments of Malaysian motorists, category winners for our People’s Choice Awards categories (30 in total) were the result of over 1,100 online votes collected between October 11th to November 7th.

The winners were:

Best Entry-Level Car: Perodua Myvi 1.3

Best Sub-Compact Hatchback: Toyota Yaris

Best Sub-Compact Sedan: Honda City

Best Compact Sedan: Honda Civic

Best Executive Sedan: Toyota Camry

Best Performance Hatchback: Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Best Entry SUV: Perodua Ativa

Best Small SUV: Proton X50

Best Mid-Range SUV: Mazda CX-5

Best 3-Row SUV: Mazda CX-8

Best Small MPV: Perodua Alza

Best Large MPV: Kia Carnival

Best Pick-up Truck: Ford Ranger

Best Sub-Compact Luxury Sedan: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan

Best Compact Luxury Sedan: BMW 3 Series

Best Mid-Range Luxury Sedan: Lexus ES

Best Limousine: BMW 7 Series

Most Iconic SUV: Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Best Sub-Compact Premium SUV: Volvo XC40

Best Compact Premium SUV: Porsche Macan

Best Mid-Range Premium SUV: Porsche Cayenne

Best Large Premium SUV: Range Rover

Best Sports Car: Porsche 911 GT models

Best Hybrid: Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Best Entry EV: BYD Dolphin

Best Compact EV: Tesla Model Y

Best Compact Premium EV: Volvo XC40 EV

Best Mid-Range Premium EV: BMW iX3

Best Large Premium EV: BMW iX

Best Flagship EV: Porsche Taycan

The second half of the awards presented were part of the Editor’s Choice Award categories (14 in total) which, discounting popularity, were comprised of the exceptional cars that had impressed the editorial team beyond their objective measure over the course of the year.

Best Performance Hatchback: MINI JCW 3-Door

Best Sports Car: Subaru BRZ

Best 5-Seater SUV: Chery Omoda 5

Best 7-Seater SUV: Peugeot 5008

Best Small MPV: Mitsubishi XPANDER

Best Large MPV: Nissan Serena

Best Pick-up Truck: Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain

Best Vehicle for SMEs: JMC Vigus Pro White Series

Best Hybrid: Honda Civic e:HEV RS

Most Iconic Car: Suzuki Jimny

Best Entry EV: Ora Good Cat

Best Compact EV: Smart #1

Best Premium EV: Audi e-Tron GT

Best Grand Tourer: Aston Martin DB12

All said and done, some of the night’s biggest winners were BMW and Porsche, which took home 4 awards each. Perodua, Honda, Toyota, and Mercedes-Benz meanwhile received 3 awards each.

Bridgestone also received recognition by winning the Brand Activation Campaign Award. This was due to their huge influence in the automotive aftermarket scene as one of the world's premier tyre manufacturers and innovators, support of local motorsport-centred events like CarTell Speedfest and Track Attack, as well as their commitment to sustainability through tyre advancements, exemplified in their deep involvement in the World Solar Challenge, in which Bridgestone is even sponsoring a homegrown team of UiTM students.

We hope to see a 2024 that’s just as competitive and vibrant as 2023 was, with more exciting new models coming into the market to pique the interest of Malaysian buyers.

Of course, there are cars that are launching (or have launched) in 2023 that had missed out on the Car of the Year voting and selection window such as the Proton S70 and 6th-generation Honda CR-V. No doubt they will be forces to be reckoned with next year.