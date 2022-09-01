A Bunch Of EVs Entered The Merdeka Day Parade

The Merdeka Day parade at the Dataran Merdeka saw a number of highlights, including a parade of EVs or electric vehicles (CLICK HERE to watch the video).

The 65th National Day parade is no small matter as it returned to Dataran Merdeka (and also after two years of no celebrations thanks to COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns). Seeing these EVs in the middle of the pack certainly showcased one important aspect - the EVs have truly arrived and they're here to take over.

*Image credit: MyEVOC

4 bikes, 12 cars, all-electric

As a bid to create more positive awareness regarding the use of EVs here in Malaysia, the parade showcased four electric bikes from Eclimo and 12 cars of different brands and models.

Leading the pack was a BMW iX followed by an array of beautiful EVs such as the Porsche Taycan, Volvo XC40, Tesla Model 3 and X, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric, MG ZS, and a number of electric-powered vans which include the famous Milo van and Harvest Gourmet vans.

*Image credit: MyEVOC

While all these EV cars, bikes, and vans are amazing on their own terms, it was a bit funny that the Milo van got an equal amount of screen time as the rest.

Then again, the Milo van has gained cult status among Malaysians as they've offered the perfect Milo beverage recipe without fail, time and time again. Go EVs!

*Image credit: MyEVOC