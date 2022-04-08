2022 BMW iX xDrive40 Price Drops By RM27k, Now Starts At RM352k

With prices revised to reflect the government incentives for EV adoption in 2022, the BMW iX now starts at a more attractive RM352,396 in xDrive40 guise, giving would-be buyers of Munich’s most advanced zero emissions machine a big smile (to go along with its big nose).

BMW Malaysia were pretty early to introduce the both the iX3 (based on the G01 X3) and more premium iX electric vehicles to the market, but in latter 2021, they came at a time when the proposed ‘tax free’ prices for EVs were not quite in full effect. Since then, the car’s price remained in limbo with everyone certain it would drop but not knowing exactly when or by how much.

2022 BMW iX Normal Price + Extended Warranty xDrive40 RM 352,396 RM 370,766 xDrive40 with Power Package RM 356,996 RM 375,366 xDrive40 Sport RM 396,714 RM 415,084 xDrive40 Sport with Power Package RM 401,314 RM 419,684

For those wondering, onwards from 2022, new passenger vehicles powered by electric propulsion are exempt from import tax and excise duty, though sales tax does still apply. However, that 50% SST discount is only due to last until June 30th. Additionally, owners will not have to pay any road tax until after 2025.

The aforementioned iX xDrive40 can also be purchased with and ‘Extended Warranty & Service Package’ which, when bundled in, increases the price to RM370,766 and bumping manufacturer coverage to 5 years. This is definitely the way to go since the standard 2-year, unlimited mileage warranty does seem pretty slim. Regardless, all variants have a separate 8-year, 160,000km warranty for the battery.

You could also throw in another RM4,600 for the Power Package on top of the xDrive40 or xDrive40 Sport which nets you a public charging cable (pretty essential in our estimation) as well as a 22kW wallbox for home installation. Disappointingly, the iX only supports up to 11kW AC charging.

That said, find a beefier DC station out in the wild and it can flex its fast charge abilities, supporting up to 150kW that fill its reserves up to 80% in 31 minutes.

Powering the both variants of the Malaysia-spec iX are twin 120kW electric motors that deliver a combined output of 240kW (or 326PS) and 630Nm, supplied by a 76.6kWh floor-mounted lithium-ion battery for a range of 425km (WLTP). Its capable of launching the 2.5+ tonne electric SUV to 100km/h in 6.1 seconds thanks to its instantaneous torque delivery.

BMW Malaysia will likely be bringing in more variants of this electric flagship model, such as ones with more power and a larger battery for additional range, or both to suit a variety of preferences. For now, however, at least the xDrive40 feels like a rather balanced offering that’s paired to a pretty attractive price.

We won’t even try to dissect the design again, but it is an unconventional look for the company even in a time when BMW aren’t short on contentious design choices. Inside, though, I think we all can agree that the iX boasts a beautiful cabin that certainly lives up to its ‘flagship’ status.

There’s plenty more tech and features we have not mentioned here, so be sure to peruse our past writings that go more in-depth. Also look out for our full review of the iX some time in the future.