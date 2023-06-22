Discover the best of BMW this weekend at Ingress Auto Damansara - June 24th, 25th

Ingress Auto are hosting an exclusive event this weekend at their impressive Damansara showroom. Held between 24th and 25th June, all are invited to discover their most cutting edge and desirable new BMW models from the famed German automaker such as the 3 Series and X4. Specifically, the 320i M Sport and X4 xDrive30i M Sport.

Also on display will also be iX xDrive40 Sport, without a doubt one of the most arrestingly bold looking cars to ever grace Malaysian roads. Not only is the iX a sight to behold, but it’s also fully electric dual-motor powertrain is one of the most advanced, not to mention its beautifully crafted cabin.

To sweeten the air around these already very tempting cars, Ingress Auto are offering some exclusive offers in conjunction with the event, including cash rebates of up to RM35,000, BMW Financing with interest rates as low as 1.08%*, a BMW official merchandise voucher worth RM1,000, and even a BMW Wallbox.

For those interested in enjoying the attractive repayments and flexibility of BMW Financial Services, BMW Engage will be on hand at Ingress Auto Damansara to offer visitors instant financing pre-approval as well as personalised advice to choose the most ideal financing plan.

New customers that complete their booking at the event will also be eligible to enter a lucky draw to win a brand new iPhone 14 Pro!

Visit Ingress Auto Damansara this weekend June 24th to 25th for the BMW experience of your dreams! And don’t forget to follow them