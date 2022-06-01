Online Booking For Volvo XC40 EV Now Closed - Over 400 Orders Received

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has decided to close its online order for the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric because the bookings have been 'overwhelming'.

Since its debut back in March 2022, they've received over 400 online orders for the XC40 EV model and over 120 units have been successfully delivered to excited customers.

According to Charles Frump, Managing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia, "The encouraging sales numbers are a stepping-stone to our all-electric journey. Just a couple of months ago we launched our first fully electric car and announced the local assembly of EV cars. We have started delivery of the cars to our customers since April, providing them with a vehicle that allows them the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way."

While the bookings for the 2022 model are now done and over with (for now), those who still have their eyes set on the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric will be glad to know that VCM will start taking orders again following the introduction of the 2023 model year in the near future

Just a little bit of patience on your next step as an 'eco warrior'.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is VCM's first all-electric model that offers a fully-electrified driving range of up to 418km (based on the WLTP cycle). Priced at RM262,459 ('Hassle-Free Price' with five years warranty + service package + roadside assistance, and eight years EV battery warranty), the 2022 CKD model is available in five different colour options - Black Stone, Crystal White Pearl, Denim Blue, Glacier Silver, and Sage Green.