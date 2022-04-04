Volvo Car Malaysia Plans On Introducing An EV Every Year For The Next 5 Years - Which Cars Though?

Volvo Car Malaysia said they will be launching an EV every year for the next five years - what are these EVs though?

So when Charles Frump, the Managing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia, announced the price of the 2022 XC40 Recharge, he mentioned that Volvo Car Malaysia would be launching an EV every year for the next five years.

He said, this is part of Volvo's attempt to be completely climate neutral by 2040 and to be an electric car company by 2030 - that's only eight years away for Volvo to go fully electric, so we're not surprised that they are stepping up their EV game.

With that being said, we couldn't help but explore what Volvo has in its pipeline, because as far now, they only have two pure electric vehicles, the XC40 Recharge and its sleeker brother, the C40 Recharge.

Now, of course we're not sure whether these EVs will be locally assembled or imported, but there could be a high chance that these EVs will be made in Malaysia, following in the footsteps of the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, where it was made for the local market as well as others in Asia.

Without delaying it any further, let's look at some Volvo electric vehicles that have the potential to be introduced into our market in the next four years.

Volvo C40 Recharge

The C40 is the first Volvo ever in history to be designed from ground-up as a pure EV. It comes with a range of 420 kilometres according to the WLTP cycle, a 0-100 km/h rapid time of 4.9 seconds and will be 100 per cent leather-free and have a Google built-in.

Owners or fans of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric will be familiar with the face of the C40 Recharge, but the rear is where you will see a striking difference, as it has a lower roofline and a redesigned rear taillight cluster. Across the front, the C40 does step up bolder, incorporating headlights with state-of-the-art pixel technology.

On the inside, one feature that we are dying to see in the flesh is the backlit dashboard. It's a definite stand-out feature.

All Electric XC60

The current generation XC60 will be the last XC60 to feature an ICE engine as the next-generation will be a fully electric vehicle.

Due to arrive in 2024, the next-generation XC60 will be the first car to be made with batteries made through Volvo's new partnership with Northvolt, a Swedish battery developer and manufacturer, specializing in lithium-ion technology for electric vehicles.

All Electric XC90

Just like the XC60, the 90 will be getting the same electrified treatment, except that it will not be called the XC90 anymore if what Autocar is saying is true. According to the British car portal, "Volvo’s third electric car will be the unconventionally shaped successor to the hugely popular Volvo XC90 SUV – and it will set the tone for a whole family of new EVs from the Swedish manufacturer."

Called the Embla, the name of the first woman in Norse mythology, the future XC90 will be Volvo's flagship SUV and will spearhead its next generation of cars. The upcoming flagship SUV is closely related to the Polestar 3, which means it should have 500kilometres of range.

Apparently the EV SUV will come with a large 15-inch touchscreen that features the latest version of Volvo’s new Google-based infotainment system.

Volvo V546

Codenamed the V546, Volvo will have an EV that sits between the XC60 and the XC90 in terms of size and It's not the Embla according to reputable car portal, Automotive News.

Apart from being built in China and US, not much else is known about the vehicle, except that it could potentially take shape via a new manufacturing process called 'mega casting’, where major components of the car can be produced as a single aluminium part instead of hundreds of smaller pieces.

Volvo is being tight-lipped about the vehicle but we can't see that remaining for much longer as time is running out, especially if they plan to introduce one EV every year for the next five years.