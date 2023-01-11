Volvo Malaysia's CKD electric vehicles have helped them increase 43% in sales

Volvo Car Malaysia is on a roll, recording a 43% increase from 2022. Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric and Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric helped them reach new heights.

Volvo Car Malaysia has accomplished a seventh consecutive year of sales growth, recording a 43% increase from 2022. According to VCM, the growth was spurred on by the strong performance of newly-launched Electric Vehicles and Plug-In Hybrids.

The increase from the previous year is a record high for Volvo Car Malaysia. It was helped along by their most successful month, Decemeber 2022, as VCM closed the year by registering more than 395 units of sales.

The milestones in sales growth are spurred by the launch of its first two locally assembled electric vehicles, the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric and Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric.

Launched in March 2022, the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric can be considered as an astounding success, with the company quickly running out of stock and still fulfilling deliveries of cars with a healthy order bank ongoing for the year 2023.

The Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric also saw encouraging responses from buyers despite being launched late in 2022, with more than 100 cars ordered online just 10 days after it was launched.

Both cars are assembled in the Volvo manufacturing plant in Shah Alam and are the first two locally assembled pure electric vehicles sold in Malaysia. As mentioned by Volvo Car Malaysia's Managing Director, Charles Frump at the launch of the C40, Volvo wants to be the leading EV brand in Malaysia, which is why they have decided to build their EVs locally.

"The launches of our first two locally assembled electric vehicles have been the catalysts of our sales growth. With an increased market share of our fully electric vehicles globally, we are optimistic the same will apply in Malaysia. In ending a successful 2022, we are excited to drive an all-electric future as we reinforce our commitment to offer Malaysians freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way," said Frump.

Volvo Car Malaysia is committed towards its global ambition of sustainability and on track to becoming a fully electric vehicle company by 2030. Volvo Car Malaysia also aims for 75 per cent of its sales to come from their Recharge Pure Electric lineup by 2025.



