Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) Unveils The 2022 CKD XC40 Recharge - 418km Range, Price To Be Announced On April 4

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has unveiled the 2022 CKD XC40 Recharge, their first-ever Battery-Electric Vehicle (BEV) SUV. Price to be announced on 4 April 2022.

In line with Malaysia's vision to start introducing more pure electric vehicles, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has just unveiled the new locally-assembled XC40 Recharge, an all-electric SUV. It is also part of Volvo’s global ambition of becoming a fully electric company by 2030.

Charles Frump, Managing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia, said: “Volvo Car Malaysia is ready to implement Volvo’s global plan for a fully electric line-up by 2030, starting with the launch of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric. The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is just one of our many steps to encourage consumers to adopt electric vehicles for a more sustainable future. By mid-decade, we’re aiming to reduce our overall CO2 lifecycle emissions per car by 40 percent. This means more than simply reducing tailpipe emissions – electrification is not enough. We must reduce CO2 emissions across our operations and supply chain.”

Based on the XC40 ICE SUV, the BEV boasts a 78kWh battery embedded low within the centre of the vehicle; protected by a safety cage. The battery powers two motors, one at each axle, for a combined power output of 408PS and 660Nm.

The XC40 Recharge delivers up to 418km (WLTP standards) of driving range, courtesy of its 78 kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery requires around 40 minutes to juice up to 80% capacity with a 150kW DC fast charger (or around 2 hours for a full charge with a DC charger), or roughly 8-10 hours with an 11kW AC Wallbox charger. Performance numbers read 4.9 seconds for the 0-100km/h sprint onto a limited top speed (as all Volvo models are) of 180km/h.

The electric XC40 gets Volvo's EV-specific 12.3-inch digital instrument panel with model-specific display. The SUV is also equipped with Volvo's new Android-powered infotainment system which offers customers unprecedented personalisation, with improved levels of intuitiveness and embedded Google technology and services, such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play Store.

Courtesy of a Google based operating software, the XC40 Recharge will also benefit from a Google Maps based route planner – which includes real-time traffic info and rerouting plus a route based planner which alerts the driver on the state of charge and can make recommendations to nearby charging points along the route.

The XC40 Recharge will also be able to receive over-the-air software and operating system updates.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric will be available for viewing at all authorised Volvo dealers in Malaysia from 4 April 2022. Deliveries of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric will start from the end of April 2022 onwards, for all locations throughout Malaysia. Interested buyers can book a test drive through www.volvocars.com/my or contact any Volvo authorised dealer to experience the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.