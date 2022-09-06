Volvo C40 Recharge Launching Soon In Malaysia - 530km Range?

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) is ready to expand its electric vehicle range with the upcoming Volvo C40 Recharge.

VCM's second EV offering is already up on its official website showcasing some details of the Volvo C40 together with a link to get the latest news, updates, and order.

Up to 530km NEDC EV range

The first few details that VCM has shared regarding the upcoming Volvo C40 Recharge is its EV range which can go up to 530km according to the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC), a 4.7 second time to take it from 0-100km/h, 100% leather-free interior, as well a built-in Google system.

Based on the 0-100km/h time, the Volvo C40 Recharge variant/s that's going to enter the Malaysian market will most likely carry the same dual-motor P8 AWD EV powertrain as the one currently used by VCM's first EV offering, the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.

This also means that the C40 will produce 408PS and 660Nm of torque. As for the range, the same 78kWh lithium-ion battery from the XC40 is said to be fitted in it where it was previously mentioned that the XC40 carries a 420km WLTP-rated range as opposed to the C40's 530km rated under NEDC.

CKD or CBU?

We're also expecting the upcoming Volvo C40 Recharge to be locally-assembled here in Malaysia. Since some details are already up on VCM's official website, the official arrival and launch should be just around the corner. No word on pricing yet, unfortunately.

Just to put things into perspective, the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is currently priced at RM262,460 (OTR without insurance). That, however, is the 2022 pricing which has been fully booked. 2023 will be a different story.