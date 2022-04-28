Volvo Car Malaysia Introduces New PHEV Powertrain - Longer Electric Range, More Power, Price ??

Volvo Car Malaysia to introduce a new PHEV powertrain for its series 90 and 60 vehicles that will bring with it more electric range and also more power.

The new PHEV powertrain will be made available for all the Recharge T8 models including the V60 (without a doubt the best looking Volvo available in Malaysia to date), S60, S90, XC60 and XC90 from May 1, 2022.

Key highlights of the new PHEV powertrain include:

New long-range battery of 18.8kWh, up from 11.6kWh

New rear electric motor generating 145hp compared to the previous 88hp

Increased EV range up to 90km from the previous 40 to 49km

Increase in total power to 462hp compared to the previous 407hp.

One-Pedal Drive will be made available on the XC60 and S90 PHEVs

In this new and improved powertrain, a third layer of cells is built in to increase the battery capacity from 11.6kWh to 18.8kWh, channeled to the rear electric motor, increasing its output to 145hp. Total power also shoots up by a significant 55hp from the former 407hp to 462hp. Let's bear in mind the S60 T8 already had a 0-100 km/h of 4.4 seconds with 407hp, it would be interesting to find out what that time will be now?

Electric driving range also benefits from the larger capacity battery, going up to between 70 - 90 kilometres, almost double the previous electric range of between 40 to 49 kilometres.

No mention has however been made of the additional weight that the cars will now carry and how that will affect the handling of the series 90 and 60 Volvos that will come with this new PHEV powertrain, that is built on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform.

“Our new line of PHEVs will transform the way our customers experience electric driving,” said Charles Frump, Managing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia. “The improved powertrain lets our customers drive sustainably at a longer distance, at the same time providing them with range confidence that fits the needs of their everyday lives.”

For buyers of the XC60 and S90 PHEVs, they will also be able to enjoy One Pedal Drive, especially beneficial in stop-and-go traffic. The One Pedal Drive system also offers a more effective battery regeneration and higher regeneration too which will further add to fuel efficiency.

Volvo Car Malaysia will be adjusting the prices of their fleet of offerings in Malaysia from 1, May 2022. The price adjustment will begin with the XC40 T5, XC40 Recharge T5, XC60 B5, and XC90 B5 while the new line-up of the 90 and 60 series will be sold at the new price point upon rollout. The price for the current Recharge T8 models remains the same and will be sold while stocks last.

You can contact any Volvo car authorised dealer for more details on the new Recharge Plug-In Powertrain and car price adjustment.