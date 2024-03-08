Over 240 owners and enthusiasts flocked to Volvo Car Malaysia's inaugural Safety Driving Experience

Volvo Car Malaysia organised its inaugural Safety Driving Experience as the culmination of its For Life campaign at the historic KL Base, Sungai Besi in the heart of the city now more recently known as Bandar Malaysia.

Taking place over the first weekend of March, the event engaged 240 participants, including Volvo enthusiasts and owners as well as members of the media, in learning crucial defensive driving techniques like braking, steering, avoidance manoeuvres, swift lane changes, all while exploring the impressive capabilities and advanced technologies of Volvo’s passenger vehicles.

Attendees also had the chance to test the cars’ acceleration and agility on a slalom course set up on the 1.8km-long runway, featuring Volvo’s advanced safety technologies such as cross-traffic alert and pilot assist.

Furthermore, the event also served as a platform to showcase Volvo’s lineup of fully electric and plug-in hybrid models, spanning from the XC90 and XC60 SUVs to the S90 and S60 sedans, the V60 estate, and the compact XC40 available with fully electric or mild-hybrid powertrains.

The star attraction was the Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric crossover SUV in the new Vapour Grey colour option, boasting enhancements for the 2024 model year including extended electric range, faster DC charging, and pixel headlight technology.

“The Volvo Safety Driving Experience perfectly sums up the ethos of our For Life campaign – When you feel safe, you can be truly free,” said Patricia Yaw, Head of Marketing & PR of Volvo Car Malaysia. “We want to empower Volvo drivers with the proper mindset and knowledge for safety on the road, learning life-saving skills with confidence in the latest Volvo cars equipped with cutting-edge advanced driver assistance systems and safety innovations acting as an additional safety net.”

Generali, the official insurance partner, Pirelli, the official tire sponsor, IKEA, providing catering and the Småland children’s activity area, and PURAS, offering a hands-on sensory experience with premium essential oils, all contributed to the success of the event.