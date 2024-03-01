Editor's Pick
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
  4. Volvo C40 Recharge updated for 2024 - same price, 82kWh battery, 200kW charging, Pixel LED headlights

Volvo C40 Recharge updated for 2024 - same price, 82kWh battery, 200kW charging, Pixel LED headlights

Auto News
 | 

While it hasn't adopted the name EC40 yet, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has introduced a significant update for the 2024 iteration of the C40 Recharge.

The revamped electric SUV boasts several enhancements, particularly in its range capabilities. The C40 now features a larger battery capacity of 82 kWh, up from 78 kWh.

Despite the seemingly modest increase, along with improved cooling efficiency, this upgrade extends the range by 100 km to a more competitive 550 km.

Additionally, the new battery supports up to 200 kW of DC fast charging power, a notable boost from the previous 150 kW, enabling a consistent charging time from 10 to 80% in 28 minutes despite the larger battery size.

The powertrain layout has also undergone adjustments, with Volvo opting for a configuration featuring a less potent 159PS motor at the front and a more powerful 249PS motor at the rear, instead of the previous setup with two equal 204PS motors.

This adjustment is expected to offer a more satisfying rear-biased handling balance, while the total output remains at 408PS.

Apart from the mechanical updates, VCM has enriched the C40's specifications by introducing new features such as 'Pixel' matrix LED headlights, replacing the previous reflectors and enabling an adaptive high beam function.

Despite these enhancements, VCM has kept the pricing unchanged for the C40 Recharge, maintaining its retail price at RM288,888 on-the-road without insurance.

This price includes a comprehensive package comprising a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, an eight-year/160,000-km battery warranty, a five-year/100,000 km free service package, and five years of roadside assistance.

Related Tags
2024 volvo Volvo Car Malaysia VCM C40 Recharge EV suv coupe
Print
Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

