Volvo Launches Their Mild Hybrid XC90, The 2022 XC90 B5 Inscription Plus

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has launched the XC90 B5 Inscription Plus, their mild hybrid XC90 priced from RM386,842.12.

In line with its mission to have all of its cars electrified, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has just launched the new Volvo XC90 B5 Inscription Plus, a mild hybrid vehicle under the B badge line. The mild-hybrid XC90 replaces the fully ICE (internal combustion engine) XC90 T5 AWD Momentum.

With this addition, the mild-hybrid completes the XC90 range, joining the XC90 Recharge T8 AWD Inscription Plus.

The Volvo XC90 B5 Inscription Plus combines an advanced kinetic energy recovery braking system with its existing internal combustion engines to reduce fuel consumption and emissions with an integrated electrified powertrain.

Equipped with a 4-cylinder turbocharged engine driven by an 8-speed automatic transmission with Geartronic, the Volvo XC90 B5 Inscription Plus produces an output of 249hp and 350Nm of torque.

It also comes fully kitted with all the features that everyone loves in the XC90, including Volvo's signature features of a 360° surround-view camera, 20-inch wheels and a Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound Audio System.

As with any Volvo, where they come with Volvo's commitment to developing the safest cars possible, the SUV is bolstered with excellent safety features such as the Lane Keeping Aid, Cross-Traffic Alert and City Safety with Autobrake.

Charles Frump, Managing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia, said: "We are excited to strengthen our XC90 line-up with the introduction of our latest mild hybrid. This new variant allows our customers the flexibility to choose the powertrain that best suits their needs."

The Volvo XC90 B5 comes in four different colours available at all authorised Volvo dealers in Peninsular Malaysia. In addition, the Volvo XC90 B5 will soon be available at East Malaysian showrooms from 5 March onwards. Interested buyers can book a test drive through www.volvocars.com/my.

For more information, please visit www.volvocars.com/my or follow Volvo Car Malaysia on Facebook http://bit.ly/VolvoMY-FB and Instagram http://bit.ly/VolvoMY-IG