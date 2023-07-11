SPIED: First Volvo electric MPV spotted in China

Volvo is working hard on its first all-electric MPV and several news portals have reported its first sighting in China.

According to CarNewsChina, the brand's first EV MPV will most likely make its official global debut at the end of 2023 and the vehicle itself has been spotted in China. Why China?

Judging by the looks, the EV MPV does bare a lot of visual similarities with the Zeekr 009, an all-electric MPV from Geely's premium electric automotive brand. It is also said that both models will share the same SEA platform (Sustainable Experience Platform) produced by Geely.

If that's the case, then the dimensions for Volvo's first-ever electric MPV will also be somewhat the same as the Zeekr 009 at 5209mm/2024mm/1858mm together with a 3205mm wheelbase. In other words, this is probably going to be the biggest passenger car from Volvo yet.

From the outside, we can similar-looking headlights from the Volvo EX90 despite most of the exterior being covered by camo stickers. The insides are purely lavish thanks to those modern and plush-looking seats with the 2-2-3 seating configuration, also similar to the Zeekr 009.

We're guessing that the interior equipment will be at the level of modern-day electric Volvos with a huge dose of premium finishes, enhanced comfort, and of course, top-of-the-line safety features renowned to the Volvo brand.

No news on the powertrain just yet, but if that too is similar to the Zeekr 009, we can expect the power output to be north of 550hp and close to 700Nm of torque. The Zeekr 009, in particular, carries 544hp and 686Nm of torque on tap.

The driving range is also currently in the dark for the Volvo EV MPV, but the Zeekr 009 has two different battery options - 116kWh that offers over 700km of range and an even bigger 140kWh unit that pushes the all-electric driving distance to over 800km.

Despite the similarities, we can expect a bigger price tag for the Volvo EV MPV. The price range for the Zeekr 009 in China right now sits from 499,000 – 588,000 yuan (RM322k to RM380k) and we can already tell that the Volvo EV MPV will be higher than that. Stay tuned for more updates.