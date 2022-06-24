Editor's Pick
Porsche Taycan Fighter, Polestar 5 Unveiled At Goodwood

Porsche Taycan Fighter, Polestar 5 Unveiled At Goodwood

Polestar 5 development prototype car unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed, sights on the Porsche Taycan. 

In early 2020, Polestar announced the development of their Precept concept, a fully electric four-door vehicle that could compete with the Porsche Taycan.

Polestar 5 2022 Goodwood

Two years down the road, Volvo's electric spin-off has finally unveiled a prototype of the performance EV called the Polestar 5, which according to Polestar, will go into production by 2024.

The Polestar 5 development prototype car which made its debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed is fully camouflaged and has provisional lights, which explains why it's equipped with halogens instead of futuristic LEDs.

Polestar 5 2022 headlights

Described as a "high-performance electric 4-door GT" the Polestar 5 will feature a new top-of-the-line electric powertrain still under development in Sweden. Nonetheless, Polestar has dropped some hints at what the electric powertrain is capable of. 

Built on an 800-volt architecture, the Polestar 5 will pack a dual-motor powertrain with a targeted output of 884 PS and 900 Nm of torque. 

Polestar 5 side view

No performance figures have yet to be unveiled, but they should be impressive as the Polestar 5 will feature a unique aluminium chassis that will help lower the vehicle's overall weight and deliver great driving dynamics to match its desirable design. The targeted range is 600 kilometers.

Thanks to the 800-volt architecture, the intended 103kWh battery pack should be able to charge to 80% in approximately 20 minutes.

Polestar 5 rear view

The Polestar 5 will be completely revealed by the end of 2023, with the production version planned for a launch in 2024.


 

Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

