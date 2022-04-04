2022 CKD XC40 Recharge Price Announced - Deliveries Start By End Of April, RM262k

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has announced the price of their CDK Battery-Electric Vehicle (BEV) SUV, the 2022 CKD XC40 Recharge - priced at RM262,459.75

When Volvo unveiled the 2022 CKD XC40 Recharge last month, they practically told everything about the locally made BEV SUV except for its price.

Those who have been impressed by what they have seen or heard and wish to buy one can proceed to do so as Volvo Car Malaysia has finally announced the price. You may purchase the XC40 Recharge via Volvo Malaysia's website starting tonight. The steps are simple, as all you need to do is fill up a few details before submitting, and a representative will contact you within 24 hours to proceed even further.

Price

Volvo has priced the 2022 CKD XC40 Recharge Pure Electric at a 'Hassle-Free Price' of RM262,459.75 with road tax and afters sales exemption. For those wondering what a 'Hassle Free Price' Is, it's basically Volvo's recommended retail price which includes:

Charging cable

5 years warranty

5 years service package

8 years EV battery warranty

5 years road side assistance

Recap

As a recap, the XC40 Recharge is based on the XC40 ICE SUV, and boasts a 78kWh battery embedded low within the centre of the vehicle; protected by a safety cage. The battery powers two motors, one at each axle, for a combined power output of 408PS and 660Nm.

The XC40 Recharge delivers up to 418km (WLTP standards) of driving range, courtesy of its 78 kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery requires around 40 minutes to juice up to 80% capacity with a 150kW DC fast charger (or around 2 hours for a full charge with a DC charger), or roughly 8-10 hours with an 11kW AC Wallbox charger. Performance numbers read 4.9 seconds for the 0-100km/h sprint onto a limited top speed (as all Volvo models are) of 180km/h.

When can you get your car?

Deliveries of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric will start from the end of April 2022 onwards for all locations throughout Malaysia. Interested buyers can book a test drive through www.volvocars.com/my or contact any Volvo authorised dealer to experience the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.